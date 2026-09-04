Uttam Kumar centenary: From screen icon to collective memory, Bengal remembers its greatest cine star

As Bengal marks the birth centenary of film legend Uttam Kumar, tributes have poured in from all walks of life, as political leaders, film stars and admirers from different generations have come together to remember the man, popularly known as Mahanayak (mega star), and to reflect on his contribution to cinema.

For the Bengali film fraternity, speaking about Uttam is also an acknowledgement of a giant whose influence continues to shape the industry.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta said Uttam Kumar remains as relevant today as he was during his lifetime.

Speaking on the centenary celebrations, she said, “The greatest actor should have been celebrated like this. And 100 years is a big thing. So, I believe this is something that should have happened, and it has happened in the right way. We have given our suggestions to the government. I am a member of the core committee and we have exchanged ideas. And the good thing is that the government is open to ideas.”