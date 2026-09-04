Uttam Kumar centenary: From screen icon to collective memory, Bengal remembers its greatest cine star

As Bengal marks the birth centenary of film legend Uttam Kumar, tributes have poured in from all walks of life, as political leaders, film stars and admirers from different generations have come together to remember the man, popularly known as Mahanayak (mega star), and to reflect on his contribution to cinema.
For the Bengali film fraternity, speaking about Uttam is also an acknowledgement of a giant whose influence continues to shape the industry.
Actor Rituparna Sengupta said Uttam Kumar remains as relevant today as he was during his lifetime.
Speaking on the centenary celebrations, she said, “The greatest actor should have been celebrated like this. And 100 years is a big thing. So, I believe this is something that should have happened, and it has happened in the right way. We have given our suggestions to the government. I am a member of the core committee and we have exchanged ideas. And the good thing is that the government is open to ideas.”
Actor Jeet spoke about the deep emotional connection Bengal continues to share with the cine star.
“I am very happy about the way his birth centenary is being celebrated. It is a matter of joy. After all, Uttam Kumar was not merely an actor or a Mahanayak; he was an emotion for Bengal. I am extremely happy because he belongs to our fraternity; seeing a member of our fraternity celebrated in this manner is a wonderful thing,” he said.
An exhibition on Uttam Kumar. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Actor Sreemoyee Chattoraj Mullick brought up the sheer magnetism that defined the actor on and off screen.
“Actually, we can’t explain it in words because Uttam Kumar had an aura. So, we are just speechless, and we are very thankful to our Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari), for celebrating him,” she said.
BJP MLA and actor Rudranil Ghosh said how Uttam Kumar’s memory remains etched in the cultural memory of Bengal.
“I just want to say that for some people, work is worship. Be it a teacher, doctor, lawyer, writer or an actor like Uttam Kumar, his heart was attached to his work. Maybe that is why, even after so many years of his passing, he remains in everyone’s heart. Day before yesterday and today, even the Prime Minister remembered Uttam Kumar. This morning also, through social media, he remembered Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary. He has not been forgotten because he is in everyone’s heart,” Ghosh said.
Story continues below this ad
Actor Indrani Haldar pointed out how younger generations still grow up under his artistic influence.
“He passed away when we were still young, yet he remains a legend…. It has been only three months since this new government assumed office, yet they have already started doing such excellent work,” she said.
Nandan Film Complex decked up with the hoardings and posters of Uttam Kumar. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
The conversation surrounding Uttam Kumar isn’t confined to Bengal alone. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared how the legend’s charm crossed state borders, recalling his deep friendship with Assam’s cultural icon, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
“Some icons are admired across borders, and some quietly become part of our memories. During my younger days, our friend circle was fascinated by the charm of Uttam Kumar. His presence on the silver screen was simply unmatched. On his birth centenary, I pay tribute to this towering legend of Indian cinema. His bond with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika remains a beautiful chapter in our cultural history. Their association began with the film Jiban Trishna, for which Bhupen Da composed the music and gave us the timeless ‘Sagar Sangame Satar Ketechi Kato’. Their professional association grew into a deep friendship and brotherhood. Uttam Kumar’s assurance to Bhupen Da during a difficult period, ‘You have a brother here in Calcutta. My door is always open,’ speaks volumes about their bond,” Sarma said.
Story continues below this ad
“There was another cinematic connection with Assam too. Uttam Kumar shared the screen with Assam’s Mahanayak Biju Phukan in Hotel Snow Fox. Biju Phukan, the quintessential romantic hero of Assamese cinema, was to Assam what Uttam Kumar was to Bengal. As Assam observes #BhupenDaAt100 and Bengal remembers #UttamKumar100, I am reminded of how great artists made their worlds larger through their work, friendships and shared affection. Their legacy continues to live beyond the boundaries of states and generations,” Sarma wrote on X.
The area around the Nandan Film Complex, as well as several parts of Kolkata, is covered with hoardings and posters featuring Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Bengal Heath Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay wrote on X, “Remembering the legendary Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless performances and unparalleled contribution to Bengali cinema continue to live on in the hearts of generations. Humble tributes to the icon who remains forever immortal in Bengal’s cultural legacy.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More