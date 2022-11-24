scorecardresearch
Upendra hospitalised after developing breathing issues

Upendra was taken to a priviate hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of breathing difficulty.

UpendraUpendra in a still from the upcoming film Kabzaa.

Kannada superstar Upendra was hospitalised in Bengaluru on Thursday after he developed breathing problems while shooting for a film. It’s said that Upendra might have had an allergic reaction to the dust and smoke that he was exposed to at the shooting spot.

Upendra was taken to Ramaiah Harsha Hospital for treatment. A staff member of the hospital told the media that the actor came to the hospital with some chest congestion and his saturation level was slightly low. The hospital also confirmed that after preliminary treatment his condition has improved and he is likely to be discharged today.

Upendra is shooting for Kabzaa. The big-budget period drama tells the story of a gangster. It is one of the biggest films in Upendra’s career in terms of scope and scale. The makers are planning to release the movie in multiple languages across the country.

The teaser of Kabzaa that was released earlier reminded many of the KGF series in terms of visual style and general mood. Written and directed by R. Chandru, the film also stars Sudeep in the lead role.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:53:52 pm
