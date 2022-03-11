U first look: Upendra looks like Nazgûl from The Lord of the Rings in his first pan-India film

Upendra enjoys a cult following in the south for his storytelling style. Since he found success as an actor, he has not been focusing on directing movies. But now, he’s all set to return to filmmaking with U. In addition to writing and directing the movie, he will also be seen playing the lead role.

Upendra on Friday unveiled the first look poster of U. The poster features Upendra costumed like a Nazgûl from The Lord of the Rings, mounted on a demonic-looking black horse with two horns. Bearing an apocalyptic look, the poster also features a satellite circling the moon in the backdrop.

“In the film industry, it is you who created the story Upendra, it is you who wrote the screenplay & dialogues for 33 years, it is you who directed through your whistles and claps. I dedicate this film to you the praja prabhu fans,” he wrote on his Twitter page while sharing the first look of U.

U will be the first film in Upendra’s career to release simultaneously in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie will be jointly bankrolled by Lahari Music, and Venus Enterrtainers.

Upendra’s last directorial outing was Uppi 2, which came out in 2015. He’s now waiting for the release of Kabza, in which he has played the lead. He will also be seen in the Telugu boxing film Ghani, which stars Varun Tej in the lead.