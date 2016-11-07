Two Kannada actors feared dead after film shoot goes wrong

Two Kannada actors reportedly drown after a stunt went wrong during the shooting of a climax scene in Tippagondanahalli lake near Bengaluru. Maasti Gudi actor Duniya Vijay and two other actors, Anil and Uday, jumped into the lake from a helicopter for the stunt. While Vijay swam to the shore, the two other actors did not surface.

In a clip released by ANI, the three actors were seen jumping into the lake for a sequence in the movie. The incident is said to have taken place at around 3PM on Monday.

#SpotVisuals Two Kannada actors missing after they jumped from a chopper into Thippagondanahalli Reservoir during a movie shoot in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/WFcalfJWyd — ANI (@ANI_news) November 7, 2016

A search operation is on to find the bodies of the actors. However, police have said that the chances of recovering them are bleak, reported thenewsminute. A team consisting of expert swimmers are on the spot searching for the two men. Meanwhile, the actor’s friends from the spot said they were not expert swimmers. It is also not known whether all three actors had safety harnesses, the report added.

Here is a screen shot of the accident.

An FIR has been filed against the producers of the movie and its stunt crew. More information is awaited.

In a similar incident in 1980, Malayalam actor Jayan died in a tragic accident on the sets of the movie Kolilakkam. When a massive fight scene was being filmed on the banks of a beach in Chennai, Jayan died on spot after a helicopter that he was hanging from crash-landed and exploded.

Also read | A tragic rewind to actor Jayan’s death

In 1982, another helicopter crash during the shooting of film Twilight Zone: The Movie led to the demise of three people. The incident led to years of civil and criminal action, and was also the reason for the introduction of new procedures and safety standards in film-making industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd