Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Ruma Chakraborty in Baghini. (Photo: Mandal Films and Entertainment)

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas.

One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biopic.

Baghini maker Nehal Dutta said he was happy the film was being released finally and urged people to see it for cinematic reasons saying it has nothing to do with politics.

Mainak Bhaumik directorial Cheeni is releasing on December 24.

While Baghini stars Ruma Chakraborty, a popular jatra actor who also acted in many Bengali films, Cheeni has Aparajita Adhya, Saurav Das, newcomer Madhumita Sarkar among others.

Cheeni producer SVF sources said this was their fourth theatrical release in 2020 after Dwitiyo Purush, Love Aaj Kal Porshu and Dracula Sir.

“We hope the audience will come back to the theatres like our earlier films,” the sources said.

Industry sources said big-time producers had earlier planned to release Srijit Mukherji’s Kakabur Pratyaborton during Christmas but later postponed the release of the big-budget film shot abroad considering the fact that cinema halls are yet to witness a surge in audience turnout at present as a section of people are still wary of visiting theatres.

A spokesperson of Surinder Films said its romantic flick Tumi Ashbe Bole, starring young actors Bony Sengupta and Kaushani Mukherjee, will be released on January 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.