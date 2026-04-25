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Toxic: Yash praises Geetu Mohandas’ ‘female gaze’, says women present ‘sensuality’ differently
Yash praised his director Geetu Mohandas, saying she brings a fresh perspective to the film, especially in the way she handles desire, romance, and sensuality through a distinctly female lens.
Yash’s Toxic is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The period action film, which was initially expected to release earlier this year clashing with Dhurandhar 2, has now been pushed to June 4. As the release date approaches, Yash recently took a moment to speak about his director, Geetu Mohandas.
‘A gangster film with a female gaze’
Since the announcement of the project, there has been significant anticipation around this collaboration. Geetu, known for films like Moothon and Liar’s Dice, comes from a very different cinematic background compared to Yash, who rose to pan-India fame with KGF. Yash reflected on what she brings to the gangster world of Toxic, highlighting her “female gaze.” He told American content creator Sabeen Faheem, “That’s the most exciting part. So what happens is that when you generally say action films, it’s only restricted to male directors. That’s been the history in India. A lot of people have done that. A large-scale action film, that too a gangster film with a female gaze, is something which is very new and refreshing.”
He also spoke about how Geetu contributed to shaping the film’s sensual and emotional layers, elements that have already sparked discussion since the first look was released earlier this year. He said, “Thoughts are very clear, and she has a strong conviction in whatever she does. And she’s a fabulous writer. I could learn so much, you know. The desire quotient or certain emotions, romance or sensuality, how a female can show, a woman can present is entirely different is what I’ve realised in this journey.”
Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar released on Thursday, we delivered final shot on Wednesday night’: Inside the world of VFX, budget constraints
‘Not a typical gangster drama’
Previously, in a conversation with Fandango, Yash had described Toxic as more than just an action film. “Toxic is a very ambitious film. For the first time, we have also shot it in English. At face value, it may seem like a typical gangster drama packed with action, but it’s far more layered. It explores deep psychological themes and aspects of human behaviour that audiences can relate to. It’s a unique way of presenting a dark character. Working with Geethu Mohandas has been exciting, She has brought a fresh perspective to the genre. With some of the best technicians on board, it will be a visual spectacle that also leaves a strong psychological impact.”
Recently, the makers also screened a nine-minute preview of the film at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. According to a Variety India report, the footage suggests the story is set between the 1940s and 1970s. An attendee described the preview experience, saying, “We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what’s been shown so far. It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes. What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room.”
Meanwhile, Yash will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, slated for a Diwali release, where he plays the role of Ravana.
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