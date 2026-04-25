Toxic: Yash praises Geetu Mohandas’ ‘female gaze’, says women present ‘sensuality’ differently

Yash’s Toxic is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The period action film, which was initially expected to release earlier this year clashing with Dhurandhar 2, has now been pushed to June 4. As the release date approaches, Yash recently took a moment to speak about his director, Geetu Mohandas.

‘A gangster film with a female gaze’

Since the announcement of the project, there has been significant anticipation around this collaboration. Geetu, known for films like Moothon and Liar’s Dice, comes from a very different cinematic background compared to Yash, who rose to pan-India fame with KGF. Yash reflected on what she brings to the gangster world of Toxic, highlighting her “female gaze.” He told American content creator Sabeen Faheem, “That’s the most exciting part. So what happens is that when you generally say action films, it’s only restricted to male directors. That’s been the history in India. A lot of people have done that. A large-scale action film, that too a gangster film with a female gaze, is something which is very new and refreshing.”