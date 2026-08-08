Toxic trailer: It’s Yash vs Yash in a film soaked in blood and tears. Watch

Toxic trailer: After months of anticipation, the makers of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have finally unveiled the film’s much-awaited trailer. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the ambitious action drama marks Yash’s first release since the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 and offers the most detailed look yet at the world of the mysterious gangster at the heart of the story. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, is slated to hit theatres on August 26.

The trailer introduces audiences to Yash’s character while expanding on the film’s dark, stylised world. Yash, who plays a fearless gangster with no loyalty to anyone and a reputation for being both charming and dangerous. The trailer hints at betrayals, revenge and a bloody turf war as multiple crime bosses fight to dominate a lucrative criminal empire.

Apart from the high-octane action, the trailer also suggests that Yash’s character is a womaniser, with several romantic relationships playing a role in the story. One of the biggest reveals is what appears to be Yash in a double role – as both father and son. While the makers haven’t confirmed the relationship, the trailer strongly hints that the younger Yash could be the illegitimate son of the older Yash and Kiara Advani’s character, who returns years later seeking revenge

The nearly 4:38 sec preview also offers glimpses of Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, while teasing the central conflict without giving away major plot details.

Yash calls Toxic ‘far more layered’ than a gangster film

While the film has often been described as a gangster drama, Yash has repeatedly maintained that it offers much more than action.

Speaking to Fandango earlier this year, the actor described Toxic as “a very ambitious film” and revealed that it had been shot in both Kannada and English.

“At face value, it may seem like a typical gangster drama packed with action, but it’s far more layered. It explores deep psychological themes and aspects of human behaviour that audiences can relate to. It’s a unique way of presenting a dark character,” he said.

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The actor added that the film would leave a “strong psychological impact” on audiences.

In another interview with TheMovieReport.com, Yash compared Toxic to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, saying the Geetu Mohandas directorial is an original intellectual property at a time when franchises dominate the industry.

“These days, it’s very difficult to find those. Because we all have to think of business and run franchises. But this is a very unique IP, something like Sinners. Sinners was something unique and original, but people accepted and enjoyed it. Toxic is going to be a very original and refreshing gangster film,” he said.

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Kiara Advani says Toxic gave her the most fulfilling role of her career

Kiara Advani, who plays Nadia in the film, recently described Toxic as the most creatively satisfying project she has worked on.

“When I finally heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was,” she told Femina.

Calling Nadia one of her most demanding roles, Kiara added that the character required her to portray “strength to vulnerability, madness to derangement, sensitivity to detachment.”

She also dismissed assumptions that the film sidelines its female characters, saying every woman in the ensemble plays a distinct role.

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“Every woman brought her own energy and individuality to the film. I think audiences will enjoy seeing such distinct female characters share the same cinematic universe,” she said.

CinemaCon preview sparked strong buzz

Months before the trailer launch, Toxic generated significant buzz after a nine-minute preview was showcased at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.

According to Variety India, the footage revealed that the film is set between the 1940s and 1970s and blends period storytelling with the “fairytale for grown-ups” concept.

One attendee described the footage as “far more layered” than expected, saying it balanced edgy, mass appeal with emotionally rich characters.

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Another attendee added that the preview generated considerable excitement after the screening, with audiences intrigued by its unusual setting, visual style and storytelling approach.

Teasers sparked controversy

Toxic has courted controversy since its promotional campaign began. The first teaser, released earlier this year, attracted criticism over its graphic and suggestive visuals, prompting a complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission.

A second teaser, titled Ladies and Ladies, was later released to spotlight the film’s female cast. However, it too reignited online debate, with some social media users alleging that the promotional material objectified women.

About Toxic

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.