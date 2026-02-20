Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: Yash’s film will be out in a ‘single language’, teaser set to drop today at 9:35 AM

Toxic Teaser Launch Live Updates: The makers of the Yash-starrer Toxic have kicked promotions into high gear with the release of the film’s teaser.

Toxic Teaser Launch Live Updates: The teaser of Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to release on February 20 at 9:35 am. The production house announced the release date on X on Thursday. Alongside the announcement, a new poster was unveiled featuring Yash as Raya, his face partially hidden as he drinks straight from a bottle.

Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen four years after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, which made him a pan-India superstar.

Story continues below this ad According to the film’s synopsis, Toxic unfolds in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s, following Yash’s character as he attempts to build an empire through fear and power. “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him,” the synopsis reads. Also Read – Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2: Why Yash has won in the Middle-East after record-breaking Rs 105 cr deal, Ranveer Singh film likely to be a no-show Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for critically acclaimed films such as Liar’s Dice and Moothon, the film also features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 and is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is releasing on the same day. Live Updates Feb 20, 2026 08:24 AM IST Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: More about Yash's film "After delivering the record-smashing blockbuster #kgf2, #yash returns to the big screen with #toxic, slated for release on [Thursday] 19 March 2026, perfectly timed for the festive weekend of #ugadi, #gudipadwa, and #eid. The film also features #kiaraadvani, #nayanthara, #humaqureshi, #rukminivasanth, and #tarasutaria in pivotal characters. Written by #yash and #geetumohandas and directed by #geetumohandas, #toxic has been filmed simultaneously in #english and #kannada, and will be dubbed in #hindi, #telugu, #tamil, #malayalam, and multiple languages. Produced by #venkatknarayana and #yash," shared Trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Feb 20, 2026 08:21 AM IST Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: Toxic Teaser will be out in a 'single language' Sharing more details about the Toxic teaser releases, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, "IMPORTANTLY, the #toxicteaser will be released in a single language." Feb 20, 2026 08:17 AM IST Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups teaser launch time A day before Toxic teaser releases, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared via X, "YASH UNVEILS NEW POSTER OF 'TOXIC' – TEASER DROPS ON 20 FEB 2026 – 19 MARCH 2026 RELEASE... The makers of #toxic have unveiled a striking new poster, announcing that the film's teaser will be unveiled on 20 Feb 2026 at 9.35 am." Feb 20, 2026 08:13 AM IST Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: First set of visuals of Yash-starrer This is the first set of visuals that fans will get to see from the Yash-starrer. The film is all set to release in less than a month's time, on March 19. It will clash against Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge. Feb 20, 2026 08:12 AM IST Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: Toxic teaser to release today After the much discussed promotional video, Toxic makers are all set to release their teaser today. The teaser will be available for fans to see on 9:35 am.

