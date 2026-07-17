‘Double standards’: Kiara Advani slammed for Toxic’s steamy ‘Tabaahi’, Yash applauded

Ever since its official announcement, Toxic has been one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the decade, particularly since it marks the comeback of actor Yash after the monstrous success of director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).

Although every promotional material unveiled in the run-up to Toxic’s August 2026 release is going viral instantly, not all discussions are in favour. While some audiences have praised Toxic’s ambitious scale and Yash’s screen presence, certain sections have also criticised the movie’s purported glorification of violence and on-screen sexualisation of women.

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Toxic’s Tabaahi song controversy

The recently released video song “Tabaahi,” in particular, drew polarised reactions, with some praising Yash for his phenomenal looks while others criticised the song for its steamy scenes. Although such moments featured both Yash and actor Kiara Advani, attacks were mostly directed at her, with fans conveniently overlooking her male counterpart.

Now, their co-star Benedict Garrett has reacted to the controversy, tearing into those singling Kiara out in their attacks. Pointing out that both Yash and Kiara are married and parents, Benedict noted that both deserved equal criticism if that was the yardstick. He, however, slammed those who don’t understand that they were all just doing their jobs as actors.

Benedict Garrett slams ‘double standards, hypocrisy’ of trolls

In a selfie video shared on Instagram, the Mumbai-based British actor said, “I’ve seen people praising Yash, filling his comments with fire emojis and saying how amazing he looks. But when it comes to Kiara Advani, she’s become the butt of jokes. People are saying things like, ‘Oh, she only just got married… she’s a mother… she’s on a honeymoon with Yash instead of Sidharth Malhotra (Kiara’s husband).’ Seriously?”

He continued, “Yash is also married, and he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here’s the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act… to portray characters… to make you believe that they are in love, even when they’re not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience.”

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The Toxic star further pointed out that he himself has appeared naked in three productions because the stories and the respective situations demanded it. He further emphasised that both Kiara and Sidharth, as actors, are well aware that they might have to appear in such scenes in their movies. He noted that this aspect is part of the profession.

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He concluded, “They’re not criticising her for her acting. They’re criticising her for being somebody’s wife, for being somebody’s mother. As though marriage, somehow, means an actress should stop acting. That is ridiculous. The problem is not her professionalism; it’s the double standards and the hypocrisy of the people attacking her.”

Benedict posted the video along with a lengthy description, summarising his take on the whole controversy. “Why is Kiara Advani being attacked for doing her job, while Yash is being praised for doing exactly the same thing? The backlash over the ‘Tabahi’ music video says far more about society than it does about either actor.”

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He added, “Actors are paid to portray characters, not to live their personal lives on screen. If we start judging actors for playing romantic roles simply because they’re married, we’ve completely misunderstood what acting is. Every actor has their own boundaries, and that’s completely valid. But attacking an actor for professionally portraying romance on screen isn’t criticism — it’s a misunderstanding of the craft.”

About Toxic

Also starring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, Toxic is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. Bankrolled jointly by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the actioner will hit screens on August 26.