Toxic song Madhosh: Another day, another female character besotted by Yash. Watch

The title song of Saiyaara became the tune of love in 2025, and now, the same trio of composers behind Saiyaara, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, have come together for the new song of Yash-starrer Toxic titled Madhosh. The music video of the song was released on Tuesday, July 21, and it features Tara Sutaria with Yash. Kiara Advani and Nayanthara also appear in the music video.

The video presents Tara as Yash’s love interest but hints that he might be cheating on multiple women at the same time. We see glimpses of Tara’s character being in love with him as she expresses her desire to be proposed, but in a later scene, she is crying and trembling as she sits with Yash across a table. Kiara’s character is also transfixed by his presence. Nayanthara’s character, however, is standing next to him, as they both look defeatedly into the horizon while sharing a cigarette.