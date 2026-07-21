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Toxic song Madhosh: Another day, another female character besotted by Yash. Watch
Toxic song Madhosh: In the new music video, Yash's character Raya is romancing Tara Sutaria's character Rebecca.
The title song of Saiyaara became the tune of love in 2025, and now, the same trio of composers behind Saiyaara, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, have come together for the new song of Yash-starrer Toxic titled Madhosh. The music video of the song was released on Tuesday, July 21, and it features Tara Sutaria with Yash. Kiara Advani and Nayanthara also appear in the music video.
The video presents Tara as Yash’s love interest but hints that he might be cheating on multiple women at the same time. We see glimpses of Tara’s character being in love with him as she expresses her desire to be proposed, but in a later scene, she is crying and trembling as she sits with Yash across a table. Kiara’s character is also transfixed by his presence. Nayanthara’s character, however, is standing next to him, as they both look defeatedly into the horizon while sharing a cigarette.
WATCH | Toxic song Madhosh
The video is also set in the exaggerated fictional universe that has been established in other promotional material of the film. Here too, Yash’s character is walking across frames in slow motion as he romances the women, who are all besotted by him. The music video comes two weeks after the first song, Tabaahi, which featured Yash with Kiara Advani.
The trailer and other promotional assets of Toxic have established that Toxic is heavy on violence and sexual imagery, but the plot of the film has been kept under tight wraps. After facing several delays, the Geetu Mohandas directorial is set to release on August 26 across the world.
Yash has not appeared in any film since 2022’s KGF 2. Toxic will now release just months before Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where Yash is playing the role of Ravana. He is also a co-producer on both these films.
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