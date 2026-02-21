Toxic poster: After ‘Raya’, Yash appears as ‘Ticket’ in a clean-shaven look, with blood splashed across his face

The makers of Toxic have unveiled a new look of the Rocking Star from the film. The character is named Ticket and appears to be the younger version of Yash’s role in the story.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 21, 2026 02:35 PM IST
ToxicToxic is set to release on 19 March.
This Friday, the makers of Yash-starrer Toxic released the film’s much-awaited teaser. As expected, it quickly began dominating online conversations, with fans praising its high style and intense action. In the nearly two-minute teaser, Yash, as Raya, appears as a brooding gangster who commands attention. In one of the standout moments, he declares, “It’s over, when I says its over”, a line that has already become a talking point among fans.

What especially caught viewers’ attention were the final 30 seconds. The teaser reveals a completely different look for Yash, without the long, thick beard he is known for, and sporting a new hairstyle. In this version, he is seen taking on his enemies brutally and ends with the line, “I’m home, daddy.” The transformation has fueled speculation and excitement among fans eager to know more about this avatar from the film.

And now, on Saturday afternoon, the makers unveiled a new poster on X, offering a closer look at what appears to be a younger version of Yash’s character who is brooding with blood on him. The poster introduces him as “Ticket” and was captioned, “Your ‘Ticket’ to Hell Toxic Teaser Out now!”

Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab

This could hint at a younger phase of the character, especially since earlier reports suggested that the film’s storyline spans from the 1940s to the 1970s in Goa. The narrative is said to follow Yash’s character as he builds his empire through fear and betrayal. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with theories. Many fans believe the film could feature Yash in a double role. While the makers have kept most details under wraps, anticipation continues to build.

All eyes are now on March 19, when Toxic is set to release, clashing at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

