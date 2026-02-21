Toxic poster: After ‘Raya’, Yash appears as ‘Ticket’ in a clean-shaven look, with blood splashed across his face

This Friday, the makers of Yash-starrer Toxic released the film’s much-awaited teaser. As expected, it quickly began dominating online conversations, with fans praising its high style and intense action. In the nearly two-minute teaser, Yash, as Raya, appears as a brooding gangster who commands attention. In one of the standout moments, he declares, “It’s over, when I says its over”, a line that has already become a talking point among fans.

What especially caught viewers’ attention were the final 30 seconds. The teaser reveals a completely different look for Yash, without the long, thick beard he is known for, and sporting a new hairstyle. In this version, he is seen taking on his enemies brutally and ends with the line, “I’m home, daddy.” The transformation has fueled speculation and excitement among fans eager to know more about this avatar from the film.