Toxic plot leaked: Yash rises as a ruthless gangster amidst the collapse of colonial power, fans reminded of KGF

Rocking Star Yash is set to star next in Toxic, which is slated for an Eid 2026 release.

Rocking Star Yash is gearing up for his much-anticipated return to the big screen, four years after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, which firmly established him as a pan-India superstar. In 2026, he is set to entertain audiences once again with another gangster actioner, Toxic. The film’s teaser, released on the superstar’s birthday last year, immediately became a talking point for its intense graphic violence and explicit sexual content, leaving fans eager to learn more about the film’s plot.

Now, the film’s UAE distributor, Phars Film, has revealed the story on its website, shedding light on the movie’s narrative. According to the synopsis, the events of Toxic unfold in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s, where Yash’s character seeks to build his empire through fear and power.