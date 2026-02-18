Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Toxic plot leaked: Yash rises as a ruthless gangster amidst the collapse of colonial power, fans reminded of KGF
The synopsis of Toxic, revealed by the UAE distributor, describes the film as a gangster saga set against the backdrop of declining colonial power, where a man builds his empire through fear and ruthless ambition.
Rocking Star Yash is gearing up for his much-anticipated return to the big screen, four years after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, which firmly established him as a pan-India superstar. In 2026, he is set to entertain audiences once again with another gangster actioner, Toxic. The film’s teaser, released on the superstar’s birthday last year, immediately became a talking point for its intense graphic violence and explicit sexual content, leaving fans eager to learn more about the film’s plot.
Now, the film’s UAE distributor, Phars Film, has revealed the story on its website, shedding light on the movie’s narrative. According to the synopsis, the events of Toxic unfold in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s, where Yash’s character seeks to build his empire through fear and power.
“Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal,” the synopsis reads. On Reddit, many fans compared Yash’s arc to that of his character Rocky Bhai in KGF.
The synopsis also hints at a deeper, psychological layer to the story, emphasizing that every action has its consequence. “Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him,” it adds. While the film has been rated 18+, the website notes that the official certification is “to be confirmed.”
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for her critically acclaimed and subversive films like Liar’s Dice and Moothon, Toxic has generated excitement among fans eager to see the collaboration between Yash and Geetu, two artists from distinct backgrounds. The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Toxic is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2, releasing on 19 March.
