Toxic Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Yash film eyes Rs 100 cr opening

Toxic Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Yash-starrer eyes huge opening.

Ending Yash fans’ four-year wait, director Geetu Mohandas’s highly anticipated Toxic, marking the Kannada star’s comeback after KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), is all set for worldwide release. Arguably the most hyped Indian movie of the year, Toxic is also, according to reports, one of the most expensive films the country has ever produced and features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.

The movie is already seeing phenomenal ticket sales and, as of 1 pm on Tuesday, August 25, recorded a Day 1 advance booking gross of Rs 43.64 crore (including block seats) in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Before Rocky Bhai, there was Googly: How Yash went from romantic hero to alpha male Discussing the movie, Yash said during a promotional event held at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad recently, “Toxic is bold. Toxic is original. Toxic is ambitious. Toxic is path-breaking. Toxic will blow your mind. Beyond that, it’s a movie that is very deep. Psychologically, what I believe is, art should always push you to the darkest corners and make you ask those uncomfortable questions about human relationships and what we go through psychologically in life. So it’s a great film which will speak to you on a personal level also.” Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the gangster film is hitting the screens 503 days after the initially announced release date of April 10, 2025. During production, Toxic faced significant delays, forcing the makers to postpone its release multiple times before finally locking it for August 26. The movie also features Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Sudev Nair in key roles. It is bankrolled jointly by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. Rajeev Ravi has handled Toxic‘s cinematography, while Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi have composed the music. TP Abid has served as the production designer, while the editing has been handled by Ujwal Kulkarni. JJ Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Amrit Singh have choreographed the action sequences. Live Updates Aug 25, 2026 03:40 PM IST Toxic Advance Booking: Yash-starrer soon to cross Rs 50 cr mark As of 3 pm on August 25, Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has grossed Rs 35.31 crore in Day 1 advance bookings across India, with 10.16 lakh tickets sold across 19,704 shows in all languages and formats. Including blocked seats, the advance gross rises to Rs 45.13 crore. Aug 25, 2026 03:31 PM IST Yash starrer Toxic set for a grand release Ahead of the worldwide release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, KVN Productions shared a new post announcing that the Yash-starrer is all set to hit cinemas on August 26. They shared via X, "Coming to unleash what even Legends fear - In One day! #toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from TOMORROW!" The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

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