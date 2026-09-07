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Toxic gets Rs 30 crore offer for OTT rights amid BO crash: ‘Yash expected Rs 200 cr’
The digital rights of Yash's Toxic remain unsold after a poor run at the box office. As per a report, the makers might suffer a loss of Rs. 300 crore.
Yash’s Toxic is nearing the end of its theatrical run, after a major box office failure. The estimated Rs 500 crore budget gangster drama has a massive opening, but crashed due to negative word-of-mouth. And now, the Geetu Mohandas directorial’s digital rights are reportedly also facing a drastic drop in its valuation. According to recent reports, the makers of Toxic is getting an offer of Rs 30 crore from an OTT platform, after a pre-release proposal of Rs 150 crore.
A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages.”
The makers of Toxic are reportedly thinking of cutting a different version for OTT, owing to the adult format of storytelling. “The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what’s on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT,” the source revealed.
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BookMyShow rating disappears for Toxic
Amid the criticism surrounding the film, a user on Reddit claimed that the ticket-booking platform BookMyShow removed Toxic’s rating and is only showing the number of likes. Along with a before-after screenshot of the search result, the user wrote, “Toxic’s rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now.” The earlier screenshot showed the movie with a 5.5/10 rating, the current version displays only the number of likes.
According to Sacnilk, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 243.40 crore, and the India gross collection is at Rs 290.50 crore.
About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa. Besides Yash, the film also stars leading ladies Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It has been produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
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