Toxic gets Rs 30 crore offer for OTT rights amid BO crash: ‘Yash expected Rs 200 cr’

Yash’s Toxic is nearing the end of its theatrical run, after a major box office failure. The estimated Rs 500 crore budget gangster drama has a massive opening, but crashed due to negative word-of-mouth. And now, the Geetu Mohandas directorial’s digital rights are reportedly also facing a drastic drop in its valuation. According to recent reports, the makers of Toxic is getting an offer of Rs 30 crore from an OTT platform, after a pre-release proposal of Rs 150 crore.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages.”