Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Yash-starrer earns Rs 322 cr worldwide 

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: The Yash-starrer has grossed over Rs 315 crore globally. (Credit: IMDb)

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Director Geetu Mohandas’ highly ambitious Yash-starrer Toxic continued its box-office freefall on Wednesday, September 2, as well, with daily earnings at less than Rs 6 crore. At this rate, the gangster film’s collection might even drop to lakhs in the coming days, rendering it a flop.

On Wednesday, the movie recorded an India nett collection of Rs 5.10 crore across 12,000 shows, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 234.70 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad The gangster film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 322 crore. During the day, the film witnessed an overall occupancy of 14.2 percent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with 10.15 percent occupancy, the rate never really improved as the day unfolded, standing at 13.46 percent in the afternoon, 12.69 percent in the evening, and 16.46 percent during the night screenings. Unfortunately, Toxic’s daily earnings were even lower than those of director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, which has become a box-office sensation in recent days. On Wednesday, marking its 27th day in theatres, the devotional drama recorded an India nett collection of Rs 7.25 crore. Despite support from film industry professionals over the past few days, with many openly backing it on social media and through other channels, Toxic hasn’t managed to gain momentum even now. From Dhurandhar’s Aditya Dhar to Kantara’s Rishab Shetty and Eega’s Kichcha Sudeepa, many have come forward in the past few days praising the movie. Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, Toxic was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. It features cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi, production design by TP Abid, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and action direction by JJ Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Amrit Singh. Live Updates Sep 3, 2026 08:56 AM IST Toxic Overseas Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer grosses Rs 41.75 crore in eight days Overseas, Toxic collected Rs 1.00 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 41.75 crore so far. With this latest addition, the Yash-starrer’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 322.00 crore. Sep 3, 2026 08:46 AM IST Toxic Day 8 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer records 35% drop, takes India net to Rs 234.70 crore Toxic collected Rs 5.10 crore net on Day 8 across 12,432 shows, registering a 35.0% drop from its Day 7 net collection of Rs 7.85 crore. With this, the Yash-starrer’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 280.25 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 234.70 crore so far.

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