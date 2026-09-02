Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: Yash film crosses Rs 310 crore mark

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: Yash film eyes Rs 350 crore mark.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: After opening at more than Rs 100 crore, Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles, has witnessed a steady decline in its daily collections during its first week.

On Day 7, the gangster drama collected Rs 8.20 crore, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 272.80 crore and its net collection to Rs 229.95 crore. Worldwide, the film has crossed the Rs 313 crore mark.

Story continues below this ad According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 7, Toxic had an overall theatre occupancy of 23.54% in Hindi, with 14.15% in the morning shows, 22.38% in the afternoon, 22.92% in the evening and 34.69% at night. In Kannada, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 27.50%, with 19.92% in the morning, 31.23% in the afternoon, 24.23% in the evening and 29.46% at night. ALSO READ | Yash’s mother hits back at Toxic hate, Allu Aravind’s comments: ‘Propaganda against my son’

Yash’s film is facing stiff competition from other theatrical releases, including Vishal Chaturvedi’s sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. Mirzapur: The Movie, which hits theatres on Friday, is expected to further divide the audience. Amid the film’s declining box-office numbers and the backlash surrounding it, members of the Kannada film industry extended their support to Yash. The Kannada star’s mother, Pushpa Arun Kumar, also hit back at trolls for questioning her son’s stardom. “Yash is not some random terrorist. He was already a successful star in Karnataka before KGF and has delivered several hit films that proved his popularity. Some are intentionally trying to suppress my son’s career and spreading propaganda against Toxic,” she said. Live Updates Sep 2, 2026 08:40 AM IST Toxic Overseas Box Office: Yash-starrer clocks Rs 40.75 crore in 7 days Yash’s Toxic has grossed approximately Rs 40.75 crore in overseas markets in its first seven days. The film recorded an overseas gross of Rs 23.75 crore by Day 3, followed by Rs 3.50 crore on Day 4, Rs 2 crore on Day 5, Rs 2 crore on Day 6, and Rs 1.50 crore on Day 7. Sep 2, 2026 08:26 AM IST Toxic Overseas Box Office: Yash's film crosses Rs 313 crore worldwide Toxic continued its steady performance in overseas markets on Day 7, collecting Rs 1.50 crore on the day. With this, the film’s total overseas gross collection has reached Rs 40.75 crore so far. Combining its India and overseas earnings, Toxic has now taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 313.55 crore. Sep 2, 2026 08:16 AM IST Toxic Day 7 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer records 7.2% growth According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Yash and Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic continued its box office run on Day 7, collecting Rs 8.20 crore net across 12,894 shows in India. The collection marks a 7.2% growth compared to the previous day’s net collection of Rs 7.65 crore. With this latest addition, the Yash-starrer has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 272.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 229.95 crore so far.

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