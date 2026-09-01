Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Yash’s film crosses Rs 300 crore mark as collections continue to decline

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Yash’s Toxic, which opened at over Rs 100 crore, witnessed a sharp drop on Day 2, with the decline becoming steeper with each passing day. On Day 6, Toxic earned Rs 7.45 crore in India, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 264.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 221.55 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 6, taking its total international gross to Rs 39.25 crore so far. With this, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 304.05 crore.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic recorded an overall occupancy of 16%. The Hindi version contributed the most, earning Rs 4.40 crore from 9,573 shows. Meanwhile, the original Kannada version added Rs 2 crore. In Tamil and Telugu, the Yash-starrer earned Rs 30 lakh and Rs 68 lakh, respectively.

With reports claiming that the Toxic has been made on a budget ranging between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, its daily collections and the steep drop have become a major concern for the makers, particularly as the film appears to have failed to live up to the expectations surrounding it.

The audience’s disappointment with Toxic has also sparked a fresh debate around Yash’s identity as a star.

Also Read – Yash’s mother hits back at Toxic hate, Allu Aravind’s comments: ‘Propaganda against my son’

Amid the criticism, however, Yash has also found strong support from members of the Kannada film industry. Veteran Kannada actress Sumalatha recently wrote on Instagram, “My dear Yash, Just watched Toxic and wanted to tell you this. I always knew you were fearless, and that you would choose to tread your own path rather than follow anyone else’s. But in this movie, what stood out for me above everything was you. Your performance was outstanding — truly mind-blowing. The entire film is a vibrant visual spectacle and, without doubt, a significant milestone for you and the filmmaker. But I cannot tell you how proud I felt watching you outshine yourself in every frame. You have evolved and grown so much as an actor, and watching that journey fills my heart with immense pride.

She further wrote, “You are also one of the smartest and sanest people I have ever come across, and I am sure you are taking all the surrounding negative talk with a pinch of salt. Perhaps Toxic is simply far ahead of its time. Or perhaps parts of it have been misunderstood or unfairly judged by those who are uncomfortable with what you have become…or might become yet. Success like your will attract all kinds of jealousy too. But I know you are not one to care for that. Whatever it is, I have absolutely no doubt that you will overcome all of it and emerge bigger and stronger. You will hit the ball right out of the ground again — I have no doubts about that. For now, take a bow. Kudos to you for the sheer effort, conviction and hard work that have gone into this. Don’t stop now… or ever. Keep rocking. I will always be watching with love and immense pride. Sending you lots of hugs.”

Earlier, actors Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra had come out in support of Yash and his film Toxic.