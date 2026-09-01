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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Yash’s film crosses Rs 300 crore mark as collections continue to decline

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Worldwide Live Updates: On Day 6, the Yash film earned Rs 7.45 crore in India, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 264.80 crore.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 and Day 7Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Yash film earns over Rs 300 crore.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Yash’s Toxic, which opened at over Rs 100 crore, witnessed a sharp drop on Day 2, with the decline becoming steeper with each passing day. On Day 6, Toxic earned Rs 7.45 crore in India, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 264.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 221.55 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 6, taking its total international gross to Rs 39.25 crore so far. With this, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 304.05 crore.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic recorded an overall occupancy of 16%. The Hindi version contributed the most, earning Rs 4.40 crore from 9,573 shows. Meanwhile, the original Kannada version added Rs 2 crore. In Tamil and Telugu, the Yash-starrer earned Rs 30 lakh and Rs 68 lakh, respectively.

With reports claiming that the Toxic has been made on a budget ranging between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, its daily collections and the steep drop have become a major concern for the makers, particularly as the film appears to have failed to live up to the expectations surrounding it.

The audience’s disappointment with Toxic has also sparked a fresh debate around Yash’s identity as a star.

Also Read – Yash’s mother hits back at Toxic hate, Allu Aravind’s comments: ‘Propaganda against my son’

Amid the criticism, however, Yash has also found strong support from members of the Kannada film industry. Veteran Kannada actress Sumalatha recently wrote on Instagram, “My dear Yash, Just watched Toxic and wanted to tell you this. I always knew you were fearless, and that you would choose to tread your own path rather than follow anyone else’s. But in this movie, what stood out for me above everything was you. Your performance was outstanding — truly mind-blowing. The entire film is a vibrant visual spectacle and, without doubt, a significant milestone for you and the filmmaker. But I cannot tell you how proud I felt watching you outshine yourself in every frame. You have evolved and grown so much as an actor, and watching that journey fills my heart with immense pride.

She further wrote, “You are also one of the smartest and sanest people I have ever come across, and I am sure you are taking all the surrounding negative talk with a pinch of salt. Perhaps Toxic is simply far ahead of its time. Or perhaps parts of it have been misunderstood or unfairly judged by those who are uncomfortable with what you have become…or might become yet. Success like your will attract all kinds of jealousy too. But I know you are not one to care for that. Whatever it is, I have absolutely no doubt that you will overcome all of it and emerge bigger and stronger. You will hit the ball right out of the ground again — I have no doubts about that. For now, take a bow. Kudos to you for the sheer effort, conviction and hard work that have gone into this. Don’t stop now… or ever. Keep rocking. I will always be watching with love and immense pride. Sending you lots of hugs.”

Earlier, actors Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra had come out in support of Yash and his film Toxic.

Live Updates
Sep 1, 2026 09:29 AM IST
Sumalatha backs Yash amid Toxic criticism

Sumalatha also came out in support of Yash amid the criticism surrounding Toxic, urging him not to be affected by the negativity.

“You are also one of the smartest and sanest people I have ever come across, and I am sure you are taking all the surrounding negative talk with a pinch of salt,” she wrote. Sumalatha suggested that Toxic may simply be “far ahead of its time” or misunderstood by some viewers.

She added, “Whatever it is, I have absolutely no doubt that you will overcome all of it and emerge bigger and stronger,” before praising his “effort, conviction and hard work.”

Sep 1, 2026 09:28 AM IST
Sumalatha praises Yash’s Toxic performance, calls it ‘truly mind-blowing’

Actor and former Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha has praised Yash’s performance in Toxic, calling it “truly mind-blowing.”

Sharing a note on Instagram, she wrote, “My dear Yash, Just watched Toxic and wanted to tell you this. I always knew you were fearless, and that you would choose to tread your own path rather than follow anyone else’s. But in this movie, what stood out for me above everything was you. Your performance was outstanding — truly mind-blowing.”

Sumalatha also called the film a “vibrant visual spectacle” and said she felt proud watching Yash’s growth as an actor.

Sep 1, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Toxic Day 6: Kannada version earns Rs 2 crore, total reaches Rs 51.95 crore

Yash’s Toxic continues to add to its box office tally, with the Kannada version earning Rs 2 crore on Day 6. The latest collection has taken the Kannada version’s total to Rs 1.95 crore so far.

Sep 1, 2026 08:38 AM IST
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth M Rao reviews Toxic

Filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, who directed Rukmini Vasanth in the 2023 hit Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, has praised Yash’s Toxic on social media.

Taking to X, Hemanth called the film an example of “convictions and being brave” in storytelling and praised the decisions that went into bringing it to life. He also lauded the performances, particularly Yash as Raya and Rukmini, while calling the film’s last half hour “beautiful” and saying it was meant to be experienced on the big screen.

Sep 1, 2026 08:36 AM IST
Yash’s Googly director Pavan Wadeyar reviews Toxic

Filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar, who directed Yash in the 2013 hit Googly, has shared his review of the actor’s latest film, Toxic, on social media.

Taking to X, Pavan called the film a “daring attempt” and described it as a “psychological journey of strong characters.” While admitting that the writing and editing could have been crisper, he praised Yash’s performance.

Pavan was particularly impressed by the film’s final 20 minutes and the character of Ticket. He also revealed that the ending left him emotional, writing, “I had tears in my eyes at the end for RAYA.”

Sep 1, 2026 08:33 AM IST
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash’s film collects Rs 39.25 cr overseas

Overseas, Toxic collected Rs 2 crore on Day 6, taking its international gross to Rs 39.25 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 304.05 crore.

Sep 1, 2026 08:32 AM IST
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash’s film crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

Yash’s Toxic has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, but its box office collections continue to decline after a massive opening of over Rs 100 crore. On Day 6, the film earned Rs 7.45 crore in India, taking its total India gross to Rs 264.80 crore and net collection to Rs 221.55 crore.

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