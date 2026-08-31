Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Yash film drops further, fails to enter Rs 300 cr club

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Yash film eyes Rs 300 crore mark.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has maintained its box office run, although collections have fallen considerably since its blockbuster opening. On Day 5, the Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 23 crore net in India across 16,241, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This represents a 8.5% drop from Saturday’s net collection of Rs 25.15 crore.

The film’s five-day total now stands at Rs 214.10 crore net in India, while its India gross collection is Rs 255.95 crore. Worldwide, Toxic has grossed Rs 285.20 crore so far.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Toxic: Yash, Geetu Mohandas’ crime thriller becomes the very monster it set out to destroy The Kannada version of Toxic recorded an overall occupancy of 52.09% on Day 5. Meanwhile, the film’s Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 29.58%. Story continues below this ad Amid the mixed reviews and dip in collection, the film has been recevieing support from the Kannada film industry. An excerpt from filmmaker Anup Bhandari’s statement read, “After watching so many big-ticket films from across the country over the last few years, many of which have played it safe — some working, some not, but very few truly staying with you — it is genuinely heartening to see a big star go all out & attempt something unconventional. The craft deserves to be appreciated. There are some beautifully conceived & shot sequences in the film, with a strong artistic sensibility behind them. You can see the ambition in the filmmaking, & for me, that alone makes #Toxic an interesting & worthwhile attempt. Could it have been better? Perhaps the attempt to retain a mainstream commercial film within an unconventional visual & tonal world sometimes works against the film and makes the shift between genres a little uneven. Perhaps the dialogues could have complemented the ambition of the filmmaking. Perhaps certain elements could have been omitted to make more space for certain others. But then again, every film comes with its own share of ‘what could have beens.’” Earlier, actors Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra had come out in support of Yash and his film Toxic. Live Updates Aug 31, 2026 09:35 AM IST Toxic day-wise box office so far Toxic collected Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, marking a 62.8% decline. The film earned Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, registering a 27.8% drop, while Day 4 saw a collection of Rs 25.15 crore, a 7.5% decline from Day 3. The film’s four-day India net total stands at Rs 191.10 crore. Aug 31, 2026 09:20 AM IST Toxic Hindi language-wise box office: Daily decline The Hindi version of Toxic opened with Rs 55 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, the collection dropped to Rs 24.25 crore, marking a 55.9% decline. Day 3 recorded Rs 19.75 crore earning, a further 18.6% drop from Day 2. On Day 4, the film earned Rs 16 crore, registering an 18.99% decline, while Day 5 brought in Rs 14.50 crore, marking a 9.4% drop from the previous day. Despite Toxic earning maximum from Hindi version of the film, even more than Yash's native Kannada, it has witnessed over 60% decline within 5 days in the language. Aug 31, 2026 08:52 AM IST Toxic vs KGF 2: Yash's new film trails by Rs 230 cr Within five days of release, Toxic has collected Rs 214.10 crore in India net. While the film crossed the Rs 200 crore net milestone within five days, it remains significantly behind Yash’s blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, which earned Rs 430.15 crore in India net during the same five-day period. Aug 31, 2026 08:37 AM IST Toxic Day 5 Box Office: Yash film's worldwide earnings in decline Yash-starrer Toxic came riding multiple expectations as it was his first release after the massive success of the KGF franchise. However, its global earnings have remained underwhelming as compared to other pan-India hits such as Dhurandhar. On Sunday (Day 5), the film collected Rs 2 crore , taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 29.25 crore so far. With the latest overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 285.20 crore. Aug 31, 2026 08:16 AM IST Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash film sees another dip on Sunday, earns Rs 23 cr According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic, currently running across 16,241 shows shows, has collected Rs 23.00 crore net on Day 5. This shows a dip of 8.5% compared to Saturday when the film earned Rs 25.15 crore. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 255.95 crore and total India net collections to Rs 214.10 crore so far. The film has seen consecutive dips since it released on Wednesday with a massive Rs 101 crore India net earning.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd