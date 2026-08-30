Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Yash film crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues its run at the box office, though the film has seen its collections drop significantly after its record-breaking opening. On Day 4, the Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 24.50 crore net in India across 17,612 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With the Day 4 earnings, Toxic’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 227.50 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 190.45 crore. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 254.75 crore.

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The Kannada version of Toxic recorded an overall occupancy of 47.23% on Day 4. Meanwhile, the film’s Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.19%.

Toxic released on August 26 with a record-breaking Rs 101.10 crore net collection in India. However, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections over the following days.

The film has received a mixed response from audiences and critics. While some viewers have praised Yash’s screen presence, the film’s visuals and action sequences, others have criticised its writing, pacing and length. The divided response has sparked considerable discussion around the film since its release.

Amid the mixed reviews and divided audience response, Kantara director Rishab Shetty came out in support of Toxic. In a post on X, he praised Yash’s performance and the film’s attempt to take an unconventional route.

“As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed. Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous.”

Praising Yash, Rishab added, “Hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene. It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir.”

He also praised Yash for his efforts to take Kannada cinema to the global stage and wished director Geetu Mohandas and the team at KVN Productions well.

Apart from Yash, Toxic also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi.