Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Yash film crashes despite holiday, earns Rs 220 cr

Toxic Collection Day 3: Yash film eyes Rs 250 crore mark.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has slipped further at the box office after witnessing a significant drop in collections on its second day. The Geetu Mohandas directorial earned Rs 26.60 crore on Friday, marking a 29.3% decline from its Thursday net collection of Rs 37.65 crore. With this, the movie’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 197.70 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 165.35 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 221.45 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Kannada version of Toxic recorded an overall occupancy of 36.12% on Day 3. Meanwhile, the film’s Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.75% on Friday.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Toxic movie review: Yash-starrer is full of sound and fury, signifying little Toxic released on August 26 with a record-breaking Rs 101.10 crore net collection in India. However, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections on Day 2. Despite mixed reviews and the sharp decline after its opening day, Toxic has continued to draw audiences to theatres. Amid the divided reactions, Yash’s decision to experiment with a different kind of story has found appreciation. Actor Kichcha Sudeep took to X and wrote, “Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash— you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. #Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional. Bestest wishes, my friend.” Apart from Yash, Toxic also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi. Live Updates Aug 29, 2026 08:18 AM IST Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Yash film sees another drop, earns Rs 26.6 cr on Raksha Bandhan Yash's Toxic seems to be in a free fall. The high-budget entertainer was supposed to recoup on Raksha Bandhan holiday after seeing a massive 60% drop on day 2 of its release. However, amid largely negative reviews, the film has seen another 25% drop on the holiday and collected Rs 26.60 crore, bringing its total India gross collection to Rs 197.70 crore and India net box office collection to Rs 165.35 crore, as per trade site Sacnilk.

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