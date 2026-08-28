Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Yash film earns Rs 190 cr worldwide, sees 60% drops

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Yash film earns Rs 190 crore globally.

Toxic Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups saw a massive drop at the box office on the second day of release as its earnings went from Rs 101 crore on day 1 to Rs 36.40 crore net on Day 2, as per Sacnilk. The film is running across 22,629 shows.

Toxic’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 137.50 crore and its gross box office earning at Rs 164.50 crore. Worldwide, the film earned Rs 10 crore on the second day of release, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.25 crore. Toxic box office collection will breach Rs 200 crore club on Friday, with a holiday in many parts of India on the account of Rakshabandhan. As of now, the Yash-starrer’s worldwide box office collection is Rs 190.75 crore.

Story continues below this ad However, Toxic failed to go past Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 80.72 crore net in India on Day 2), Pushpa 2 (Rs 93.80 crore net) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 90.50 crore nett). The film opened to a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India. The Hindi version led the Day 1 collections with Rs 55 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 23.3 crore and Telugu at Rs 16 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively. KVN Productions claimed that Toxic earned Rs 150 crore worldwide on its opening day, while Sacnilk put its worldwide gross after Day 1 at Rs 140.75 crore. Also Read – Toxic movie review: Yash-starrer is full of sound and fury, signifying little Mixed reviews and criticism online The strong box office start has come despite a mixed response from critics and audiences. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review by Shubhra Gupta read, “I wanted very much to see if I would be swept away by this ‘fairy-tale for grown-ups’, a genre very few Indian filmmakers dare attempt. Sadly, that happens so seldom in this eye-glazing, endless litany of violence taking place in picturesque locations in Goa and Macau and elsewhere, where mobsters and corrupt forces combine to push crime, and where faceless armies of gun-toting goons keep popping up, shooting and scooting through one set-piece after another, all more exhausting than exhilarating.” BookMyShow rating controversy The film also found itself at the centre of a social media discussion after a Reddit user claimed that Toxic’s audience rating had disappeared from BookMyShow. The user shared screenshots claiming that the film was earlier showing a rating of 5.5/10, while the page later displayed only the number of likes. The claim led to speculation online, although there was no official confirmation linking the change to the film’s makers. The disappearance of the rating had sparked debate among viewers as Toxic continued to post strong box office numbers. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Live Updates Aug 28, 2026 08:32 AM IST Toxic Box Office Day 2: Yash-starrer earns Rs 37.65 crore India net, sees massive drop According to trade site Sacnilk, on Day 2, Toxic earned a net Rs 37.65 crore across 22,629 shows in India. With this, the Yash-starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 138.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 165.85 crore so far. While the film has seen over 60% drop in earning, the drop was expected as Thursday was a working day. As the festive weekend kicks in today, the numbers are again expected to soar.

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