Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Yash film earns over Rs 140 crore worldwide

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Yash‘s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has earned a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film ran across 24,579 shows on Wednesday, with total India gross collections standing at Rs 120.75 crore. Worldwide, the movie has grossed over Rs 140.75 crore.
The language-wise breakdown of Toxic’s Day 1 collection shows that the Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor, earning Rs 55 crore on Day 1. The Kannada version followed with Rs 23.3 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 16 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions added Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, taking the film’s total India net collection to Rs 101.1 crore.
Also Read – Toxic movie review: Yash-starrer is full of sound and fury, signifying little
Toxic benefited from a combination of factors on its opening day. Advance bookings had already crossed Rs 73.43 crore before the day began, with over 18.48 lakh tickets sold.
However, the opening day numbers must be viewed alongside the mixed critical reception the film has received. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Toxic read, “I wanted very much to see if I would be swept away by this ‘fairy-tale for grown-ups’, a genre very few Indian filmmakers dare attempt. Sadly, that happens so seldom in this eye-glazing, endless litany of violence taking place in picturesque locations in Goa and Macau and elsewhere, where mobsters and corrupt forces combine to push crime, and where faceless armies of gun-toting goons keep popping up, shooting and scooting through one set-piece after another, all more exhausting than exhilarating.”
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, tells the story of a gangster navigating loyalty, morality and personal redemption in a post-independence Goa setting. The film stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The music is by Ravi Basrur and Vishal Mishra, with cinematography by Rajeev Ravi.
On Day 1, Toxic recorded its highest India net collection from the Hindi version at Rs 55 crore, with 53% occupancy across 16,670 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 23.30 crore at 89% occupancy across 2,031 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 16 crore with 60% occupancy across 3,258 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 5.50 crore at 42% occupancy across 2,140 shows, while the Malayalam version collected Rs 1.30 crore at 61% occupancy across 480 shows. Overall, Toxic recorded an India net collection of Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1.
Overseas, Yash and Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic has grossed a total of Rs 20.00 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 140.75 crore so far.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Yash-starrer Toxic, collected a net of Rs 101.10 crore across 24,579 shows in India. This took the total India gross collections to Rs 120.75 crore.
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