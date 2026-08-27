Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Yash film earns over Rs 140 crore worldwide

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Yash‘s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has earned a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film ran across 24,579 shows on Wednesday, with total India gross collections standing at Rs 120.75 crore. Worldwide, the movie has grossed over Rs 140.75 crore.

The language-wise breakdown of Toxic’s Day 1 collection shows that the Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor, earning Rs 55 crore on Day 1. The Kannada version followed with Rs 23.3 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 16 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions added Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, taking the film’s total India net collection to Rs 101.1 crore.