Yash, Kiara Advani’s film Toxic ignores mixed reviews to aim for a Rs 100-crore Day 1

Toxic Box Office Collection: Despite a four-year gap after delivering KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever, Yash‘s stardom has not waned at all, and the opening-day collection of his latest outing, director Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, underscores the same.

Even though the early shows received a mixed response, the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market by 3 pm. At this rate, the gangster film will certainly deliver a worldwide gross of over Rs 100 crore on Day 1.

As of 4 pm on Wednesday, August 26, Toxic’s India nett collection stood at Rs 61.13 crore across 14,768 shows, with an overall occupancy rate of 48.8 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Interestingly, the Hindi version has recorded more than twice the business of the movie’s original Kannada edition thus far.