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Yash, Kiara Advani’s film Toxic ignores mixed reviews to aim for a Rs 100-crore Day 1
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Report: Even though the early shows received a mixed response, the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market by 3 pm. At this rate, the gangster film will certainly deliver a worldwide gross of over Rs 100 crore on Day 1.
Toxic Box Office Collection: Despite a four-year gap after delivering KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever, Yash‘s stardom has not waned at all, and the opening-day collection of his latest outing, director Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, underscores the same.
Even though the early shows received a mixed response, the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market by 3 pm. At this rate, the gangster film will certainly deliver a worldwide gross of over Rs 100 crore on Day 1.
As of 4 pm on Wednesday, August 26, Toxic’s India nett collection stood at Rs 61.13 crore across 14,768 shows, with an overall occupancy rate of 48.8 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Interestingly, the Hindi version has recorded more than twice the business of the movie’s original Kannada edition thus far.
While the Hindi version minted Rs 33.58 crore, the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam editions earned Rs 15.56 crore, Rs 8.29 crore, Rs 2.83 crore, and Rs 87 lakh, respectively.
The movie commenced its theatrical run with a Day 1 advance booking gross of Rs 73.43 crore (including block seats). While the Hindi edition earned Rs 28 crore, the Kannada version registered Rs 17.14 crore, bringing the movie’s advance booking gross in India to Rs 58.27 crore (without block seats), with the sale of a total of 1,848,067 tickets across 25,654 shows.
However, it remains to be seen whether Toxic can surpass the opening-day domestic collections of Yash’s KGF 2 or director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), which ranks as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
While KGF 2 registered an India nett collection of Rs 116 crore on Day 1, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 102.55 crore after collecting Rs 43 crore from paid premieres. KGF 2 collected Rs 1,215 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, while Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 1,813.39 crore.
Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Sudev Nair in key roles, Toxic boasts cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi, production design by TP Abid, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and action direction by JJ Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Amrit Singh.
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