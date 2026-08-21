Toxic advance booking: Yash’s film sells 85,000 tickets, earns Rs 4.10 cr within hours

Yash’s much-awaited action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened advance bookings across India, and the film has got off to a strong start. Within hours of bookings going live, the Geetu Mohandas directorial sold nearly 85,000 tickets within hours of advance bookings opening, with Karnataka emerging as the biggest contributor to the early numbers.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has sold 84,915 tickets across India for Day 1 so far, generating a gross collection of Rs 4.10 crore from 4,886 shows. The figures do not include blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the advance booking gross rises to Rs 9.19 crore. With five days still left before release, the Yash-starrer is expected to add substantially to its pre-sales.

Karnataka drives Toxic’s advance booking

As expected, Yash’s home state is leading the charge. Toxic has recorded Rs 3.07 crore in advance bookings in Karnataka, with a real occupancy of 25% across 754 shows. According to Sacnilk, 152 shows are already almost full, while another 129 shows are filling fast.

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Bengaluru alone has contributed Rs 2.24 crore from 549 shows, with 75 shows nearly sold out and another 108 witnessing strong demand.

Other centres in Karnataka are also showing healthy occupancy levels. Mysuru has recorded 66% occupancy, Tumakuru 83%, Shivamogga 66%, and Hubballi 60%, indicating strong interest beyond the state capital.

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Hindi version crosses Rs 1 crore

The Hindi-dubbed version has also opened well. Latest figures show 25,312 tickets sold, generating Rs 1.04 crore from 4,140 shows.

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The Kannada version remains the biggest contributor, accounting for 59,603 tickets sold and Rs 3.06 crore in advance sales from 746 shows.

With bookings yet to gain full momentum in several key markets, trade observers expect the numbers to grow considerably over the weekend.

Premium tickets priced above Rs 2,000

The film has also attracted attention for its premium ticket pricing. Some shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru have been listed above Rs 2,000. At Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, tickets for select premium screenings are reportedly priced at Rs 2,250, while a premium show at Bengaluru’s Forum Rex Walk has been listed at approximately Rs 2,181.

The average ticket price for the Kannada version currently stands at Rs 404, while the Hindi version has an average ticket price of Rs 364.

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The strong opening-day sales come amid significant pre-release buzz around the film. Toxic has already crossed one million interests on BookMyShow, becoming only the second Yash film after KGF: Chapter 2 to achieve the milestone.

The film has also been building momentum in the US, where advance bookings have already crossed $163,150, with 7,545 tickets sold across 260 locations and 709 shows.

CBFC clears Toxic without cuts

Ahead of its theatrical release, Toxic received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The board has sought only two minor modifications, while the film retains its reported 3-hour-12-minute runtime.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

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The film is Yash’s first theatrical release since KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic is a dark action drama centred on a powerful drug cartel and the world of crime and violence. It is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, with reports suggesting a release across more than 12,000 screens.