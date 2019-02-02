There will be comparisons with Kangana Ranaut’s Queen: Parul Yadav on film’s Kannada version

Advertising

Parul Yadav, who is playing the lead role in the Kannada remake of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen, says the structure and the soul of both the films are the same and she is aware that they are bound to be compared.

The 2014 film is currently being made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Kannada version will feature Parul in Kangana’s role. Tammannah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal are playing the part in Telegu and Tamil versions respectively. Manjima Mohan will take on the role in Malayalam film.

Talking about the similarities and differences between the two films, Parul told PTI, “The nuances and the nativity of the region has changed the character a bit as I play the girl from Gokarna, while in Queen she was a girl from Delhi.”

“The storyline of a simple girl who gets dumped a day before marriage and then finds enjoyment in being independent remains untouched,” she added.

Parul is aware of the comparisons between the two films but she believes it is difficult to beat Kangana’s performance.

“Comparisons are bound to happen, not only between me and Kangana but also between Kajal, Tammannah and Manjima. But I think we all girls are very secured.

“What Kangana has done in the original, Queen, I don’t think we can cross that because she’s done a beautiful job. All we could do is give it a little twist and turn according to our understanding and give our best,” she said.

Queen turned to be a career-defining role for Kangana and fetched the actor her second National Award for Best Actress. She won her third National Award for Tanu Weds Manu: Returns a year later.

Parul hopes the Kannada version of Queen is successful as she is taking on the part as a “challenge”.

“I am known for my glamorous roles in Kannada film industry and a lot of people had questioned that how I can play a Kannada local girl. I have taken that as a challenge.”

Parul says she was sold by the climax of Queen and that is why she wanted to do the new film.

“She was not at all revengeful, there was no bitterness. Her learning to keep herself happy first and then count the rest of the world appealed the most to me to do this film.”

Parul is also making her debut as a co-producer of the film but the actor is not anxious about the film’s box office prospects.

“The industry is exclusively focused on male-centric movies. No one really wants to make movies about women. But things have changed 360 degrees for us after the teaser was released.

“We’ve received appreciation all over and Kajal’s teaser got eight million views, Tamanna and Manjima’s teasers have hit the multi-million mark. I know my product is very good, all I need is a fair chance on the box office,” the actor says.

The film is slated to release this year.