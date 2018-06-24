Pay to watch Shivarajkumar-Sudeep’s The Villain teaser

The Villain is one of the most-awaited films this year. The Villain is one of the most-awaited films this year.

Starring Sandalwood superstars Shivarajkumar and Sudeep in the lead roles, The Villain, is one of the most-awaited films to release this year. The filmmakers have decided to encash the fan frenzy around the upcoming film for a noble cause. In a first, the teaser launch of The Villain will be made a ticketed event.

According to sources, director Prem has cut two teasers, one each for Shivarajkumar and Sudeep. The function will be attended by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who will also unveil the teasers.

The promo videos of the upcoming film will be played on all the screens at GT World Mall in Bengaluru. The ticket has been priced at Rs 500. The proceedings of the event will be used to support the medical expenses of senior filmmakers AT Raghu, AR Babu and other members of the Sandalwood, who are in need of financial assistance, said a source. The teaser will be played in cinemas at GT World Mall from 6:30 onwards.

Director Prem has assembled a stellar star cast for The Villain, which is being made on a lavish budget. Besides Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, it also stars Bollywood actors Amy Jackson and Mithun Chakraborty, which will mark their debut in Kannada.

Shivarajkumar is now shooting for Kavacha, the Kannada remake of Malayalam blockbuster Oppam. He is also part of the film called SRK, which will mark the directorial debut of his nephew Lakki Gopal. Sudeep is busy with Phailwan and he is also part of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd