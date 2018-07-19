The Villain: Amy Jackson to shoot song with Sudeep in Bengaluru

The Villain will mark Amy Jackson’s debut in Sandalwood. The Villain will mark Amy Jackson’s debut in Sandalwood.

British model and actor Amy Jackson has arrived in Bengaluru for the final schedule of The Villain. Directed by Prem, the shooting of a song, featuring Amy and Sudeep, will begin on Thursday.

The song’s filming will go on for four days and the shoot will be wrapped up on Sunday. Following which the post-production work will pick up speed as the director wants to release the film on August 24.

The British model hit a jackpot in her career after she was cast in director AL Vijay Madrasapattinam (2010). Since her screen debut in India, she has played leading roles in Tamil and Hindi films. She has also played a significant role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming sci-fi drama 2.0.

The Villain will mark Amy’s debut in Sandalwood. She will be seen as the female lead in the film, which has two Sandalwood superstars – Shivrajkumar and Sudeep.

The Villain has been in production for a long time. Recently, the filmmakers released two teasers introducing its lead characters.

Besides Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy, the movie also stars Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, who will be making his debut in the Kannada film industry with Villain.

Shivarajkumar is now shooting for Rustum, which is helmed by stunt choreographer Ravi Varma. He is also part of the film called SRK, which will mark the directorial debut of his nephew Lakki Gopal. Sudeep, meanwhile, has Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his kitty.

