The South Anthem: Netflix’s funky music tribute to south India’s unity in diversity

Netflix on Thursday released a music video that appeals to the love that South Indians have for their mother tongue. Titled The South Anthem, the music number features four rappers from different states of south India.

The South Anthem is sung by Tamil rapper Arivu of Enjoy Enjaami fame, Siri Narayan, a female rapper popularly known as SIRI, Sooraj Cherukat, who is known by his rap name Hanumankind, and NJ aka Neeraj Madhav, the Malayalam actor who is best know for playing Moosa in The Family Man Season 1. All these musicians come together for a feel-good song that talks about their culture, pride in their mother tongue, passion, shared love for cinema and the sense of brotherhood among the five southern states.

The music video is part of Netflix’s ongoing attempt to make gains in the southern market, where it faces stiff competition from Disney Plus Hostar and Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant’s gamble on US-centric programming did not help its growth down south. So, Netflix has decided to go local. The streaming giant had earlier commissioned two anthology films Paava Kadhaigal in Tamil and Pitta Kathalu in Telugu. And it has also joined hands with the who’s who of the Tamil film industry for another Tamil anthology titled Navarasa.

Navarasa, presented by renowned filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, brings together bright talents like Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem.

Navarasa stars around 40 top actors, including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh among others. Several leading composers, including AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, and top cinematographers such as Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa among others are also part of the project.