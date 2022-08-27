scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Abishek Ambareesh-starrer AA04’s motion poster promises action-packed period fantasy

Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA04, is a period fantasy film, directed by Mahesh Kumar.

motion poster of AA04A still from the motion poster of AA04.

The first look motion poster of Abishek Ambareesh’s movie tentatively titled AA04 was unveiled on his mother and actor-politician Sumalatha’s birthday. The film is directed by Mahesh Kumar.

The motion poster promises an action-packed period fantasy with Abishek playing the role of a warrior.

Kannada star Darshan took to social media to share the poster and wrote, “The motion poster of Junior Rebel star Abhishek Ambarish’s ‘AA04’ has been released, watch! (sic)”

The other highlight of the motion poster of AA04 is the background score, which is composed by Ravi Basur of KGF fame. The film is produced by RocklineEnt. Other details about the movie are currently kept under wraps.

Abishek Ambareesh, son of Kannada stars Ambareesh and Sumalatha, made his debut in 2019 with Amar, which was directed by Nagashekar. The film turned out to be a successful launchpad for the actor, who then signed up for Bad Manners and Kaali.

Kaali, directed by Krishna, is a romantic story set against the backdrop of the 90s Cauvery conflict. The upcoming film is a love story between a boy from Karnataka and a girl from Tamil Nadu, amidst the fight between the two states over the Cauvery water.

On the other hand, Bad Manners, directed by Suri, got delayed due to the pandemic. It is expected to hit screens this year. The film has Rachita Ram playing the female lead.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:50:00 pm
