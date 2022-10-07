scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash is mesmerizing in Mann Kasturi Re song Naad, watch video

The first song from Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde's Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re was released today.

The first song from Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde’s Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re, “Naad”, is out. In the song, Tejasswi can be seen channeling her inner rockstar. Tejasswi, who plays Shruti in the movie, is seen putting up her finest performance while Abhinay, who plays Siddhant, is transfixed by her performance and unable to take his eyes off her.

Shruti has her sights set on Siddhant from the very start of the song, and she also expresses this to him. The song is filmed in a concert setting. Overall, the track brings back memories of your first love and the tingling feeling you get when you blush while looking at your love.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash also performed “Naad” at the song launch event. She was seen sporting a white crop top with a jacket and colourful bohemian printed pants. Tejasswi’s mother Neetu Prakash also accompanied her to the event where she set the stage on fire with her energetic performance.

Mann Kasturi Re is all set to release on November 4. The film also marks Tejasswi Prakash’s first appearance on the big screen. The actor is currently playing the lead role on the television show Naagin 6.

