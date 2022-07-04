Tarun Majumdar: The last of the greats of Bengali cinema

The legendary Tarun Majumdar stood on the stage. He had just received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award 2021. As we gave him a standing ovation, my mind went back to that moment in life when a teenaged me was first introduced to this humanist filmmaker through his timeless work, Shriman Prithviraj (1973), a Bengali bildungsroman. The hero, Rashik Lal, had immediately become my alter ego, and every girl one had a crush on, somehow resembled the heroine, Amalabala! Apart from the lead pair of Ayan Bandyopadhyay and Mahua Roychowdhury, the characters essayed by Sandhya Roy (who’d later marry Majumdar in real life), Utpal Dutt, Satya Bandyopadhyay, Rabi Ghosh, Santosh Dutta, and Chinmoy Roy were etched in my mind and heart, forever.

And, there on the stage, the short and frail, yet one of the tallest of them all, Tarun Majumdar went on to say that he was working on a new script. Such was his vivaciousness, his energy. He said that he was intrigued by human relationships and values, and that a man’s eternal quest was to become a better human being. Proudly moored to middle-class roots, he understood their values and essence to such a sensitive extent that his films, while being aesthetically rich, resonated with millions resulting in tremendous box-office successes.

A still from Shriman Prithviraj. A still from Shriman Prithviraj.

Majumdar made Bengal proud on the Indian map as well. He won four National Awards, seven BFJA Awards, five Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri. But then, he deserved more. In a country where the Holy Trinity of Satyajit Ray-Mrinal Sen-Ritwik Ghatak overshadowed anyone and everyone, Majumdar held his own along with fellow directors Tapan Sinha, Ajoy Kar and Asit Sen.

A filmmaker is often evaluated on the basis of how many commendable new talents he or she could introduce to the industry. Majumdar had brought in the likes of Moushumi Chatterjee, Mahua Roychowdhury, Ayan Bandyopadhyay, Debashree Roy and Tapas Paul to the silver screen. The Bengali audience will forever remain grateful to him for this.

A still from Chaowa Paowa. A still from Chaowa Paowa.

Strange it may seem though, but Tarun babu’s first tryst with actors was not through newcomers. He made his debut with Chaowa Paowa (1959) starring the formidable Uttam-Suchitra pair under the banner of Yatrik, with two other directors Sachin Mukherjee and Dilip Mukherjee. Besides Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, the other stalwarts Chhabi Biswas and Tulsi Chakraborty ensured that the film was a runaway hit.

Tarun babu found his own voice in the next film he directed along with his Yatrik team — Kancher Swarga (1962). A story about how circumstances first compel a man to quit his medical studies and later puts him in the sole position to save a young woman’s life. Starring the who’s who of that era: Anil Chatterjee, Pahari Sanyal, Manju Dey, Utpal Dutt, Bikash Roy, Chhaya Devi, and featuring Dilip Mukherjee himself as the protagonist, the film fetched them the first National Award in 1963.

Legend has it that for Yatrik’s next film Palatak (1963), Uttam Kumar wanted to play the lead, but Majumdar decided otherwise. He went on to cast Anup Kumar, an iconic comedian of the time, as the hero. The character was of Basanta, a bohemian who runs away from relationships. It was unthinkable in those days to cast a comedian as a hero, but Tarun babu stuck to his conviction. He even managed to persuade V Shantaram to produce the film.

A still from Palatak. A still from Palatak.

Tarun babu parted ways with Yatrik and went solo. His first solo films included Alor Pipasa (1965) with Basanta Choudhury and Ek Tuku Basa (1965) with Soumitra Chattopadhyay, both films starring Sandhya Roy as the female lead. Very soon, he would be directing Balika Badhu (1967), introducing a teenaged Moushumi Chatterjee. The film was a roaring box-office success. The other films that would fetch him the National Award would be Nimantran (1972), Ganadevata (1979), and Aranya Aamaar in 1984. Ganadevata was the first Bengali film to win the National Award in the “Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment” category. Sansar Shimantey (1976) would win him the BFJA Award for Best Director.

Along with critical acclaim, Tarun babu, unlike the others, even the greats, managed to create box-office successes. It is, indeed, a rare achievement — to bridge the gap between good cinema and hit films. Shriman Prithviraj, Fuleswari (1974), Ganadevata, Dadar Kirti (1980), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Apan Amaar Apan (1990), and Aalo (2003) were major hits of their times, that had contributed to the coffers of the Bengali film industry. I remember how I had accompanied my parents to a screening of Aalo at the Bijoli Cinema in south Kolkata. An evening show, it was sold out.

A still from Dadar Kirti. A still from Dadar Kirti.

As I pen this obituary for one of Bengal’s prodigal sons, Tarun Majumdar is on his way to the hospital where his mortal remains would be handed over for the purposes of medical research and education. In death, his only companions are Tagore’s Gitanjali and the CPI(M) party flag. No candlelight marches, no flower-bouquets, nothing. He was born a common man, he died a common man. And between his birth and death, he lived the life of a believer in human values, celebrated the middle-class, and bestowed them with dignity on celluloid.

In Tagore’s words, “Tobu mone rekho… Remember me still, even if I go far away… If old love gets buried under a newer ardour… If tears come to your eyes, if play comes to an end on a dreamy night, Remember me still…” Goodbye, maestro.

Ranjan Ghosh is a Bengali filmmaker whose films include Hrid Majharey, Rong Beronger Korhi, Ahaa Re and Mahishasur Marddini.