Tamil actor Arya inspires Vishal Krishna Reddy to join cycling club

Actor Arya, who is considered one of the fittest actors in Tamil filmdom, has inspired co-actor and best friend Vishal Krishna Reddy to follow in his footsteps and join his cycling club Riders.

“Arya has been regularly cycling over the last couple of years. Wherever he’s shooting in the city, he makes it a point to cycle to the sets. Vishal expressed his interest to join Arya’s cycling club Riders and go on short trips with them,” a source close to Vishal told IANS.

“Vishal along with Arya and his team cycled around the city couple of days back. They spent the whole day on the road,” he said.

While Arya has wrapped up shooting for Tamil actioner “Yatchan”, Vishal has started working on his yet-untitled film with filmmaker Suseenthiran.

