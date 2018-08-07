Yash’s KGF: Tamannaah Bhatia to shoot for a special song

Tamannah Bhatia has been roped in for a special number in KGF. Tamannah Bhatia has been roped in for a special number in KGF.

It seems like Tamannaah Bhatia has become the go-to girl for special songs in big budget films made in the south Indian film industry. The Baahubali star has been roped in for a special number in Kannada actor Yash’s upcoming film KGF.

The filmmakers have confirmed that Tamannaah will shoot for the recreation of “Jokae naanu balliya minchu”, a hit vintage song from late matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar’s Paropakari (1970). The song will be shot this week, following which the shooting will come to an end.

KGF has been in the making for more than a year. It is a multilingual period film, which is being made on a lavish budget.

The film is being helmed by Ugramm director Prashanth Neel. Prashanth made a mark for his visual style in his first film Ugramm and in KGF, he has seemingly upped the ante.

Yash plays Rocky in KGF that spans across the 70s and early 80s.

KGF is, reportedly, being made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, which makes it the most expensive film in Kannada so far. The film will also have Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi versions.

