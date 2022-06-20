scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after root canal procedure goes wrong

Kannada actor Swathi Sathish was left with a swollen face after a root canal procedure.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 20, 2022 3:20:50 pm
Swathi SathishSwathi Sathish is receiving treatment for her swollen face.

Kannada actor Swathi Sathish has suffered a major physical setback after a root canal surgery. After the procedure, the right side of Swathi’s face became fully swollen, leaving her completely unrecognisable. The actor was advised by doctors at the time that it was a common side effect and that the swelling would reduce in a few hours. However, even after 20 days, her face remains swollen.

According to a Kannada news channel, Swathi has accused the clinic of medical negligence. And, she is said to be considering legal options against the clinic.

Swathi Sathish’s current condition has put a lot of stress on her career. She has a film lined up for release. However, the actor is not able to go out in public and promote her movie owing to her condition. Swathi is now said to be receiving treatment for her swollen face from a different medical facility.

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, 22-year-old Kannada actor Chetana Raj died of complications caused after she underwent a “fat removal” surgery at a private clinic in Bengaluru. The parents of Chetana had accused the clinic of medical negligence.

