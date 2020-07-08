Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Susheel Gowda was a fitness trainer as well. Susheel Gowda was a fitness trainer as well.

Actor and fitness trainer Susheel Gowda has died by suicide in his hometown Mandya in Karnataka.

“Susheel Gowda took his own life in his house located in Induvalu, Mandya. His mortal remains have been handed over to the family after post-mortem. An investigation is now underway,” K Parashuram, Mandya Superintendent of Police, confirmed to Indianexpress.com.

Susheel Gowda was known for his role in Kannada soap opera Anthapura. He was also starting to make his way into the film industry. He has played an important role in upcoming Kannada movie Salaga, which marks Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut.

Vijay wrote a lengthy note on Susheel, remembering that he did a good job playing a young police officer in Salaga. The actor said he thought Susheel would become a top hero soon in Kannada cinema while regretting that he died before the film’s release.

“I only know him from shooting for 30 days for the film. And his passing gives him so much pain. Imagine the pain of his parents, who brought him up for 30 years,” he said.

Duniya Vijay also said that suicide was not an answer to all problems. “I don’t think such deaths will stop here this year. People are losing hope and livelihood due to coronavirus pandemic. We should stay strong to defeat this crisis,” he added.

“Susheel, don’t know what u were going through, but u had a future. ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ದಿನಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಾಯಬೇಕಿತ್ತು (you should have waited for good days). #RIP (sic),” tweeted actor Dhananjaya, who shared screen space with Susheel in Salaga.

Susheel Gowda’s death comes on the heels of the untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away following a cardiac arrest exactly a month ago.

