Suniel Shetty joins sets of Sudeep’s Pailwaan

Kichcha Sudeep posted photos from the sets of Pailwaan. Kichcha Sudeep posted photos from the sets of Pailwaan.

Actor Suniel Shetty has joined the sets of upcoming Kannada film Pailwaan, which has Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. The action flick is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna. Sudeep on Wednesday posted photos from the sets of the film while extending a warm welcome to the Bollywood star who has his roots in Karnataka.

“An awesome personality n above all an amazing human joined #Pailwaan last night .. Hearty Welcome to KFI @SunielVShetty Anna and mch luv from all. (sic),” tweeted Sudeep.

Krishna also sounded very enthusiastic while tweeting about the opportunity to work with Suniel. “Welcome Anna @SunielVShetty its a pleasure & dream working with you @KicchaSudeep sir thank you for being with me am really loving, filming every single sequence #pailwaan (sic),” he wrote.

An awesome personality n above all an amazing human joined #Pailwaan last night .. Hearty Welcome to KFI @SunielVShetty Anna and mch luv from all. 🤗🤗✨✨ pic.twitter.com/DVSLKrH59O — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 29, 2018

Of late, there has been a steady stream of Bollywood actors exploring acting opportunities in the Kannada film industry. Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Vivek Oberoi and Amy Jackson among others have worked in various upcoming Kannada films.

Pailwaan is a sports drama and Sudeep has been hitting the gym to look the part. According to reports, the actor also took a three-week crash course in boxing and wrestling in Thailand.

The excitement around the film is really high, as the actor-director duo delivered a blockbuster called Hebbuli last year.

Sudeep will next be seen in The Villian, which also has Shivrajkumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Directed by Prem, the film is set to hit the screens in September. He is also simultaneously shooting for Kotigobba 3 and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd