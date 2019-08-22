Sabbatical made me think if I remembered acting: Suniel Shetty

Returning to the big screen after a gap of four years was not an easy decision for actor Suniel Shetty, for it included battling the doubt whether he even remembered how to act.

Suniel stars in upcoming Kannada action drama, Pailwaan, alongside Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep. Today, at the trailer launch of the film, which marks Suniel’s debut in Kannada cinema, the actor spoke about the fear that engulfed him during his sabbatical.

“For four years I didn’t work. I was in a frame of mind where I didn’t know what to do. I was in a confused state whether I wanted to continue working or I didn’t want to work. But when something good comes to you, you also want to test waters.

“You get this feeling of doubt, that do you remember even to act? I was going through that stage. Not a very good frame of mind,” the actor told reporters here.

What, however, made the decision to do Pailwaan easier for Suniel was the film’s subject that he said was “up my alley.”

“It’s Kannada, not that I was very familiar with the language because I speak Thullu, but it’s also my turf, territory. It was a good subject and up my alley. I don’t think I even debated.

“I said yes because somewhere down the line you know you’re in safer waters, that this film has an ‘X’ amount of audience because of Sudeep and Krishna (S Krishna, film’s director). I am happy I did it. There’s cross pollination. Actors are doing films across the board so, I am glad I took the decision.”

Suniel also said that he loved the fact he was playing his age in the film, which has him in the role of Sudeep’s mentor.

“I’m playing his mentor, father figure. It was exciting because of that. It’s always best to play your age and it has come our beautifully. Krishna and Sudeep have managed my character very well.”

The film will be released on September 12 in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam by Zee Studios.