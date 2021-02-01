Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona illuminates Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

As Sudeep completed 25 years in the film industry on Sunday, he used the occasion to kick-start the marketing campaign for his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona. The title logo and a sneak peek of the movie were displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare.

A glimpse of Sudeep’s journey in the film industry was also shown on Burj Khalifa. Sudeep appeared in a few minor roles before making his debut as a lead actor with Sparsha (1999). Since then, he has never looked back. The star has gone from strength to strength. While he has cemented his position as a top star of the Kannada film industry, he has also steadily expanded his base in other film industries too. Sudeep is a popular face in the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu (thanks to SS Rajamouli’s Eega), and he has also achieved familiarity with the audience in the Hindi heartland with Ram Gopal Varma movies (Raan, Rakhta Charitra) and as the antagonist of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. He has also made his mark as a director, writer and TV host.

The sneak peek of Vikrant Rona did not reveal much about Sudeep’s character. However, it gave a glimpse of the mood of the film, which seems like a supernatural thriller. The movie seems to revolve around a place, which seems to be shrouded in mystery. And with the arrival of Vikrant Rona, the secret seems to unravel itself.

The multi-crore thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari, who made his directorial debut with RangiTaranga. The film followed the mysterious deaths of pregnant women in a fictional village in a coastal region. Despite releasing along with Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, the film managed to emerge as a dark horse at the box office.

Vikrant Rona is sort of a homecoming for Anup Bhandari given that he has displayed quite a flair for narrating mystery. He seemed out of depth with his previous film Rajaratha (2018), which was a romantic comedy.

Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari (Anup’s kid brother) and Neetha Ashok in important roles. The film is being shot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.