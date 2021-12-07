Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona gets a release date

Kannada superstar Sudeep on Tuesday announced the release date of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona. The movie will open in cinemas on February 24 next year.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie has already caught the attention of film buffs thanks to its comic book flair. The film follows ‘a new hero’ who travels to a mysterious land. The teaser that was released earlier promised a movie on the lines of Indiana Jones.

Vikrant Rona went into production in August 2020 at a studio in Hyderabad. Anup shot the film entirely within the confines of a studio setting in line with the then-existing Covid-19 restrictions.

The film is currently in post-production. The fantasy drama also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Sudeep, meanwhile, was last seen in Kotigobba 3. The movie was released in theatres in October to an overwhelming response, infusing much-needed energy to the exhibition sector in Karnataka which had taken a serious beating due to the Covid-19 pandemic.