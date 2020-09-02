Sudeep turns 47: Celebrities wish the Phantom star

Sudeep is celebrating his 47th birthday today.

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep turns a year older today. Every year the actor celebrates his birthday with fans who gather outside his house to catch a glimpse of him. But, this year the 47-year-old actor has requested everyone “to not turn up or gather anywhere” as there will be no celebrations or any event.

Sudeep said in a statement, “A small request to all you friends. Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you friends coming in such large numbers to just wish me. Since the present situation doesn’t permit nor support, I regret to say there won’t be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all your health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means going back 10 steps and reinviting what we all are trying to get rid of.”

Assuring his fans that they will get to meet him soon, the Phantom actor added, “COVID still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering. Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. I am sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now, I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won’t be any celebration nor any event. If possible, please do help a few in your areas and surroundings in whichever way you can. It will only do you good. Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times, I may not have lived up to your expectations. I shall surely try my best to live up to all that, to entertain you all more and to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends. Much love to you all. Now & forever.”

However, friends, fans and colleagues of Sudeep are celebrating his birthday online. He has been flooded with love and blessings on his special day.