Sudeep resumes shooting for Kotigobba 3

Sudeep on Wednesday joined the sets of Shiva Karthik directorial Kotigobba 3. The production was put on hold allowing the star to complete his other commitments, including Pailwaan and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The film is the sequel to 2016 film Kotigobba 2. The film was a Tamil-Kannada bilingual and it was written and directed by hit-filmmaker KS Ravikumar. The film revolved around a burglar, who robs rich people.

It’s noteworthy that the franchise borrows its title from hit Kannada film Kotigobba (2001), which was the remake of cult-classic Baasha. Late matinee icon Vishnuvardhan had stepped into the shoes of Superstar Rajinikanth for the film.

The remaining shooting of Kotigobba 3 will take place in Bangkok and Bengaluru. The film, which is co-written by Sudeep, has music by Arjun Janya. It also stars Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Ravi Shankar, Shraddha Das and Tabla Nani among others.

It’s #K3 shoot frm today. Happy to have wrapped Pailwaan n join my other set of colleagues n Team. Feelin like a Child having to shift schools,, but then that’s the beauty,,

New Faces,,, Newer Places. pic.twitter.com/W9CtoQ4fCk — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 6, 2019

Sudeep recently completed shooting for his most-awaited sports drama Pailwaan. The film is his second collaboration with director S Krishna after the successful film Hebbuli. It will show Sudeep in a different avatar as the star has undergone a significant body transformation to play a boxer. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has played an important role in the film, which will mark his Sandalwood debut.

Sudeep has a slew of films in the pipeline. He has worked in Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Recently, speculations were rife that he is playing a key role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a period drama, which is directed by ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan. A few pictures of Sudeep in a costume from the sets of the film at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City went viral on social media suggesting that he may be part of the multi-crore Malayalam film. However, an official word on the same is awaited.