Sudeep resumes shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, says ‘this is new and fun’

Kannada actor Sudeep on Tuesday resumed shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, which came to an abrupt halt owing to the second wave of coronavirus. “Bigg Boss resumes. Stepping on to the stage in a bit. The contestants had a break. Been out. Have known their positioning & popularity. Seen episodes. Know what each contestant has spoken about the other & now “Re-entry”. This is NEW, This is FUN (sic),” tweeted Sudeep.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 22, 2021

In the ‘second innings’ of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the contestants have had ample time to understand their position in the game, and each contestant would have formulated strategies to outsmart the other. The makers are betting on these factors to make the remainder of season 8 edgy.

The showrunners have planned a five-hour special programme to unveil the ‘second innings’ of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The re-launch of the season will air on Colors Kannada from 6 pm onwards on June 23.