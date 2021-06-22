scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

Sudeep resumes shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, says ‘this is new and fun’

The showrunners have planned a five-hour special programme to unveil the ‘second innings' of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 22, 2021 5:36:49 pm
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is hosted by Sudeep. (Photo: Twitter/KicchaSudeep)

Kannada actor Sudeep on Tuesday resumed shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, which came to an abrupt halt owing to the second wave of coronavirus. “Bigg Boss resumes. Stepping on to the stage in a bit. The contestants had a break. Been out. Have known their positioning & popularity. Seen episodes. Know what each contestant has spoken about the other & now “Re-entry”. This is NEW, This is FUN (sic),” tweeted Sudeep.

In the ‘second innings’ of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the contestants have had ample time to understand their position in the game, and each contestant would have formulated strategies to outsmart the other. The makers are betting on these factors to make the remainder of season 8 edgy.

The showrunners have planned a five-hour special programme to unveil the ‘second innings’ of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The re-launch of the season will air on Colors Kannada from 6 pm onwards on June 23.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement