Sudeep’s Pailwaan and Kotigobba 3 get release dates

The release date of Sudeep’s films Pailwaan and Kotigobba 3 are out. While Pailwaan is set to hit the screens on August 8, Kotigobba 3 is expected to arrive on November 1, sources revealed.

Advertising

Pailwaan will be Sudeep’s first sports drama, where he will be portraying the role of a wrestler. The actor underwent extensive training and learnt martial arts from Thailand to get into the skin of his character.

Pailwaan will mark the second collaboration between Sudeep and director Krishna. They previously worked together in Hebbuli, which went on to become a huge hit. Pailwaan is also Krishna’s debut as a producer. He is bankrolling the film under his banner, RRR Productions. The music has been composed by Arjun Janya.

Kotigobba 3 will release on the occasion of Rajayotsava Day in Karnataka. Written by Sudeep himself, the film is helmed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Kotigobba 3 stars Madonna Sebastian opposite Sudeep and Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani will be seen in an important role. Composer Arjun Sanya has been roped in to compose tunes for the film.

Apart from this, Sudeep is also a part of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and will be seen in Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan.