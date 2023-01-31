Sudeep pens a heartfelt note on completing 27 years in movies: ‘Glad that I have managed to survive…’

Kannada movie star Sudeep has expressed his gratitude to fans on completing his 27th year in show business. The star made his sliver screen debut with Thayavva in 1997 and he hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s surely been a memorable journey. Glad that I have managed to survive these 27 years in the field of Cinema with so many awesome talents all around. Want to thank all those wonderful talents for having inspired me to do better and deliver to the best of my ability,” Sudeep humbly remarked.

Sudeep didn’t just make a mark in Kannada cinema. He is a familiar face across the country.

“I take a bow to all u frnzz for having my back each and every time. I feel blessed and so dearly loved. Wanna thank KFI for having given me the opportunities. It will be incomplete if i wouldn’t thank Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu fraternities for believing in me,” he added.

Sudeep caught the first major break in his acting career with the 2000 film Huchcha. The movie was the official remake of the Tamil hit Sethu, which put then-struggling actor Vikram on the map. Huchcha did the same favour to Sudeep’s career as it took off to a new level in the Kannada film industry. And in a short time, he emerged as one of the leading stars of Kannada cinema with hits like Dhumm, Nandhi, Kiccha, Ranga (SSLC), Just Maath Maathalli, Kempe Gowda, Vishnuvardhana to name a few.

It’s surely been a memorable journey. Glad that I have managed to survive these 27 years in the field of Cinema with so many awesome talents all around. Want to thank all those wonderful talents for having inspired me to do better and deliver to the best of my ability.

❤️🙏🏼 L&H pic.twitter.com/GBLTvRjvlx — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 30, 2023

I take a bow to all u frnzz for having my back each and every time.

I feel blessed and so dearly loved.

Wanna thank KFI for having given me the opportunities.

It will be incomplete if i wouldn’t thank Hindi,Tamil, & Telugu fraternities for believing in me. ❤️🙏🏼#27YearsOfKichcha — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 30, 2023

Sudeep also turned director with My Autograph (2006), which was the remake of a Tamil hit of the same name. He has at least six films to his credit as a director.

Sudeep extended his footprint across the Indian film industry. In Bollywood, he has worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan in Rann and Dabangg 3, respectively. The actor made a mark in Tollywood with his memorable performance in director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster fantasy drama Eega. The 2012 film made him a popular face across south Indian states. He later shared screen space with Vijay in Puli and made a cameo appearance in Rajamouli’s epic drama Baahubali: The Beginning.

Advertisement

Sudeep also has a successful career as a television host. He has been the face of Bigg Boss Kannada since its inception in 2013.

Sudeep has played a pivotal role in the period drama Kabzaa, starring Upendra in the lead role. The film is due in cinemas on March 17.