Sudeep’s Pailwaan to release in August

Director S Krishna on Friday revealed when his upcoming directorial Pailwaan, starring Sudeep in the lead, will hit the screens. He announced that the film will release during Varalakshmi festival, which falls in the month of August.

“To all #KichchaFans all news for who are continuously asking me about release details #Pailwaan will be releasing Pan India for VARAMHALAKSHMI festival..will keep you all updated about Audio release. Need all your Love & Support (sic),” tweeted Krishna.

“Meal’s ready.Garnishing is done.What’s left is to put it on a platter n serve.Enjoying every bit of this process.Great feeling. My journey from being a DOP, becoming a Director & turn producer is the biggest n the most beautiful journey I owe to all (sic),” he added.

Sudeep also responded to Krishna’s announcement by assuring him that all the hard work will pay off. “Efforts, honesty, focus n doing what’s required,, gets u what u deserve.. N the people out there, who have believed in u will lead u from there n make #Pailwaan reach where it belongs. Mch strength n success to u always @krisshdop my friend,” wrote the Kannada star on his Twitter account.

Pailwaan is one of the most-awaited Kannada films of 2019. The first look and teaser, which revealed the shredded physique of Sudeep, has piqued the excitement of the fans. Billed as a combat sports drama, Sudeep undertook special training in martial arts for his role in the film.

Pailwaan is one of the most-awaited Kannada films of 2019. The first look and teaser, which revealed the shredded physique of Sudeep, has piqued the excitement of the fans. Billed as a combat sports drama, Sudeep undertook special training in martial arts for his role in the film.

The film also stars Aakanksha Singh and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in important roles.