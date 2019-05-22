Suniel Shetty’s first look from Sudeep starrer Pailwaan unveiled

Kannada movie star Sudeep on Wednesday unveiled the character poster of Suniel Shetty from the upcoming film Pailwaan. Dressed in traditional white dhoti and shit, Suniel Shetty’s Sarkar strikes a powerful pose in new posters.

“His presence with this avatar on screen is worth a whistle. His subtlety shall speak for him. Cheers @SunielVShetty Anna (sic),” wrote Sudeep on his Twitter page while sharing the posters.

Pailwaan will mark Suniel Shetty’s debut in the Kannada film industry. “Hey guys happy to showcase the first look of my first Kannada film #Pailwaan with the brilliant @KicchaSudeep directed by @krisshdop & an amazing crew! Thank you for making me feel at home! Looking forward to working with you again! (sic),” tweeted the Hera Pheri star.

Pailwaan is an action drama, which is written and directed by cinematographer-turned-director S. Krishna, which is also the name of the protagonist played by Sudeep in the film. The upcoming film is the director’s second collaboration with the actor after 2017 hit Hebbuli.

Pailwaan has got everyone’s attention ever since the filmmakers revealed Sudeep’s shredded physique, which he achieved to play a ‘pailwaan’ (wrestler) in the film.

The film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa among others. The film is currently in the post-production and the makers plan to release it in August.