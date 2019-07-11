Sudeep’s Pailwaan to release in over 2,500 screens

Kannada actor Sudeep on Wednesday expressed his excitement over Zee Studios bagging the theatrical rights of his upcoming film Pailwaan. One of the most-awaited Kannada films, Pailwaan will also release in Hindi as Pehlwaan.

Advertising

Zee Studios will handle the distribution of all the versions of the film in Hindi belt. “A good collaboration is always a reward. When it comes in the name of Zee Studios, it isn’t just a collaboration, it’s a strength as well. It’s unseen hands around the team, saying, ‘we are with you’. Thank you, Zee Studios, for joining us in this journey,” the multifaceted star said.

According to a statement, Pailwaan will be hitting more than 1000 screens in the north-Indian circuit. The film is set to create a new record in the Kannada film industry by hitting more than 2,500 screens in India alone. The film will also be released in Nepal and Bhutan.

Pailwaan will beat the opening day screen count of KGF: Chapter 1, which released in about 2,000 screens across the country last year.

Advertising

The sports drama is expected to receive the same kind of love that KGF: Chapter 1 received from the audience in non-Kannada speaking states across the country. In order to achieve a wider reach, the original Kannada film has been dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. “Pailwaan has a universal theme which will connect with everyone. It is a sports action drama with a lot of heart in it,” Pailwaan director Krishna said.

Pailwaan marks the second collaboration between Krishna and Sudeep. The director-actor duo earlier delivered hit 2017 actioner, Hebbuli.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has also played a key role in the film. It will be his debut in the south Indian film industry. The movie also stars Sushant Singh, Aakanksha Singh among others.

Even as Krishna earlier announced that the film will release during Varalakshmi festival in August, the filmmakers are yet to officially confirm the release date.