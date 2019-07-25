Sudeep’s Pailwaan postponed to September

The release of Kannada superstar Sudeep’s upcoming film Pailwaan has now been postponed to September 12. The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news.

“Sept 12th it is. Coordination that had to happen between all language distributors for a new release date caused the slight delay in announcement, Apologies. Audio function date at Chitradurga Wil be announced shortly (sic),” tweeted the actor, while sharing a new poster revealing his boxer avatar.

Given that Pailwaan will release in five languages, the filmmakers want to give a big launch for the film across the country. According to reports, the film was slated for a release on August 29. However, the filmmakers had to push up the release to avoid the box office clash with multilingual big-budget film Saaho, starring Prabhas.

Saaho was supposed to hit the screens on August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day celebration. But, the producers changed the release date to August 30 citing post-production reasons and subsequently forcing makers of other films to reconsider their release dates.

“Taking Pan India release into consideration (mainly Hindi n Telugu), Release date of #Pailwaan (all languages) has been shifted and so Wil the Audio function at Chitradurga too (sic),” tweeted director Krishna earlier.

The original Kannada film will release in Hindi as Pehlwaan on more than 1000 screens in north Indian pockets. And the Telugu version is expected to hit about 400 screens in the Telugu states.

Pailwaan is set to open in more than 2,500 screens, making it the first Kannada film to do so. The film also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty in the south Indian film industry. It also stars Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh among others.