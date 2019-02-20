Sudeep: Pailwaan has been full of testing moments

Sudeep on Wednesday started shooting for a dance number in specially designed sets of Pailwaan in Mumbai. It is said to be a duet song featuring Sudeep and Akanksha Singh. Ganesh Acharya is choreographing the song scored by composer Arjun Janya.

Advertising

With the completion of the song, the production of the big-ticket film Kannada film also comes to an end. The makers are eyeing a summer release.

Last song goin on floor,n with this it’s gonna b a wrap for #Pailwaan.

Film has been full of Testing moments tat I’ll cherish n remember.

Haven’t noticed one person on set who wasn’t given his/her best for the film. Was fortunate to have worked amidst a wonderful team🤗🤗✨🙏🏼. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) February 20, 2019

Before shooting for the final song, Sudeep took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the movie. “Last song goin on floor,n with this it’s gonna b a wrap for #Pailwaan. Film has been full of Testing moments tat I’ll cherish n remember. Haven’t noticed one person on set who wasn’t given his/her best for the film. Was fortunate to have worked amidst a wonderful team (sic),” he tweeted.

Sudeep has got shredded to play a ‘pailwaan’ (wrestler) in the S Krishna directorial. The upcoming film is the director’s second collaboration with the actor after 2017 hit Hebbuli.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has played an important role in Pailwaan, which will mark his Sandalwood debut.

Advertising

Sudeep has a slew of films in the pipeline. He has worked in Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and is also shooting for Kotigobba 3. Recently, speculations were rife that he is playing a key role in ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan’s period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. A few pictures of Sudeep in a costume from the sets of the film at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City went viral on social media suggesting that he may be part of the multi-crore Malayalam film. However, an official word on the same is awaited.