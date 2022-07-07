Sudeep on Vikrant Rona: I wanted to make a movie like Jumanji, Indiana Jones

Kannada superstar Sudeep is quite upbeat about his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona. A fantasy thriller, it is the costliest film in Sudeep’s career, and he’s leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the film gets the biggest launch worldwide.

During a recent interview, Sudeep revealed that Vikrant Rona came to him as a project to be produced under his banner with a set of fresh faces on a tight budget. However, after listening to the narration from director Anup Bhandari, Sudeep decided to raise the stakes. “I said why can’t I do the role? But, Anup was the father of this film, so I didn’t want to push him. Many a times, your image becomes your villain. It’s not that people don’t want to work with you. He said, it will be wonderful but which role? I said Vikrant Rona. He said, but sir the character has a daughter and no heroine? I said, I don’t sign films for heroines. I do it for the script,” Sudeep told Galatta Plus.

Sudeep revealed that after he decided to do the film, he spent eight months discussing the various aspects of the movie. With Sudeep coming onboard, the budget of the film also went up. It was Sudeep who suggested that they shoot the entire movie inside a studio. And it was at his behest that the film was turned into the 3D format to capture the depths and the beauty of the sets.

“I insisted that we shoot everything indoor. We get the aesthetics right. No real locations. I started thinking and feeling like we need to make a film like Jumanji. We should have sets like Tarzan, Indiana Jones. And nothing real-time can support you on that. You have to create,” he added.

Sudeep promises that there is more to Vikrant Rona than its scale. He noted that the movie will stay with the audience even after leaving the theatres. The trailer of Vikrant Rona was released earlier and generated a lot of curiosity among movie buffs.

Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernande. The film is due in cinemas on July 28.